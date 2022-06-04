declares himself bisexual and admits his affair with this famous actress

June is synonymous with beach, pool, outfits summer and, above all, the month in which our dearest LGBTIQ+ pride and it has started with a sea of ​​juicy gossip. According to some media such as ‘Informalia’, the diva of the red carpet (and the syringes full of botox), Nicole Kidmanwould have come out of the closet by declaring himself openly bisexual.

Apparently, it is said, commented and rumored that the what in of cinema has recognized his sexual condition in a podcast where, in turn, he has revealed that he kept a affair romance with the interpreter naomi watts.

These Chelo and Bárbara Rey 2.0 once coincided in the filming of several films of the stature of ‘The first experience’ (coincidence? I don’t think so) in 1991 and ‘Makeup among monsters’ in 2007. According to the publication cited above, all this move It comes from an article that claimed the following:

“We recently had Nicole Kidman on the podcast and she revealed some pretty amazing information. The actress was in a romantic relationship with her partner Naomi Watts. They weren’t together for a long time, but Nicole admitted that she is a proud bisexual woman“.



Nicole and Naomi

It should be noted that the main character of ‘The Others’ is married to Keith Urban since 2005 and maintains a good friendship with Watts. However, the tweeting public, after knowing such bombshell informative, has not been slow to bring out the steak that both interpreters hit when Naomi presented the ‘Crystal Award’ to Nicole in 2015.