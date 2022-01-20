declassify the documents on the assault on the Campidoglio- Corriere.it

from Paolo Foschi

Rejected the request of the former president’s lawyers, the documents of the national archives must be handed over to the parliamentary commission of inquiry

New tile for Donald Trump. There Supreme Court of the United States rejected a request from the former president to keep the documents hiddenon the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in which five people died

. Supreme Court decision opens the doors of the US national archives, who have the custody of these documents, to deliver them to the commission of the House of Representatives investigating the event. The exact content of those documents is unknown, but these are presumably emails, draft speeches, and visit logs that could give a better understanding of what happened. in the White House in the days before the assault, during the assault and in the days following.

The Court therefore rejected the request presented by the former president’s lawyers, which claimed the right to confidentiality for executive documents. The decision was taken by an overwhelming majority, with 8 votes to 1. The conservative judge Clarence Thomas was the only one in favor of the suspension. G.the other five conservative judges of the court, three of them nominated by Trump, joined the three liberals in denying the request. Trump’s attorneys had argued that a former president has the right to enforce executive privilege (to confidentiality), even after his term in office. The sentence comes at a very difficult time for Trump, who has now launched a kind of permanent election campaign to recover his White House. On January 18, New York State Attorney Laetitia James formalized the charges against the former president’s clan, by depositing documents in court that criticize the Trump Organization for inflating the value of six real estate assets. It is a civil law case, so there are no criminal charges, but it risks further tarnishing the image of Trump, who continues to have the trust of many of its supporters. Furthermore, the possible adverse outcome of the civil case could entail considerable economic damage for the former president.

Meanwhile, the commission of inquiry on January 6 has announced its intention to hear the two leaders of the right-wing movement `America First. According to the commission, Nicholas Fuentes And Patrick Casey they may have relevant information on the planning, coordination, and financing of the events leading up to the assault on the US Congress.