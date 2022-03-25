decree published in the Official Gazette, what changes – Corriere.it

Of Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

Italy reopens on May 1st, but in a week the anti Covid rules and restrictions begin to change

It comes into force today with the official publication on

new government decree

that changes the rules for the containment of Covid 19. The path to normality begins on Friday 1st April and will continue on May 1st when the green pass will no longer be needed and entry will be free everywhere. From next week the restrictions will be eased and in many places the reinforced green pass (which is obtained if you are vaccinated with three doses or with two doses of less than 120 days or if you have a certificate of recovery) is replaced by the basic green pass (which is obtained with an antigenic pad valid for 48 hours or molecular valid for 72 hours). To encourage tourism also in view of the Easter holidays it was decided that from 1 April to enter the hotels you will not need the green pass and in restaurants from April 1st, foreigners will only need the basic green pass. The same rule for the Italians scatter on April 15th. Here are all the new rules and the path to normalcy.

1. How long will the masks have to be worn indoors?





Until April 30th.

2. From 1 April will you be able to go to work without the super green pass, even if you are over 50?



Yes, all categories of workers from April 1st will be able to enter work with the basic green pass, which is obtained with the negative buffer.

3. Does anyone who does not get vaccinated still risk suspension from 1 April?



The suspension from office and salary remains as a sanction only for doctors, nurses and staff of the RSA until 31 December.

4. When will I be able to travel on buses and subways without a reinforced green pass?



The obligation falls on April 1st. The Ffp2 mask will be compulsory until April 30th.

5. What do you need to get on planes, trains and ships?



From 1 to 30 April the basic green pass will suffice. From May 1st, no certificate will be required and it will no longer be mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask.

6. Is it possible to sit at a table in a bar or restaurant without a green pass?



From April 1st it will be possible to enter open-air bars and restaurants without a green certificate, while for indoor bars and restaurants it will be necessary to wait until April 15th.

7. What about foreign tourists?



To bring the Italian rules into line with those of other European countries, from April 1st foreign tourists will be able to eat in bars and restaurants indoors showing an antigenic (valid for 48 hours) and molecular (valid for 72 hours) negative swab.

8. Do I need a green pass to enter shops, hairdressers, banks, post offices or public offices?



From 1 April, admission will be free, you will have to wear a mask.

9. What should someone who has had close contact with a Covid positive person do?



He does not have to respect the quarantine but has the obligation to wear (indoors or in the presence of crowds) the Ffp2 mask for ten days from the last contact.

10. How do the rules change at school?



Up to four infected students remain in the classroom, with the obligation over the age of 6 to use the Ffp2 mask for ten days. The rule applies to preschools and to all other classes up to high school.

11. Who goes into Dad?



Positive pupils only.

12. Do students have to have a green pass in universities?



Until April 30th.

13. What do you need to go to the stadium?



From April 1st, the basic green pass and the Ffp2 mask are enough. The capacity at 100%.

14. What are the rules for indoor cinemas, theaters, concert halls and sporting events?



The reinforced green pass is required until April 30th, from May 1st the certificate is no longer required and the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask falls.

15. Until when will I have to enter health facilities with the reinforced green pass?



Until December 31st.

16. When will we be able to remove the masks?



April 30.

17. Where is the Ffp2 mask compulsory?



Until April 30 to get on buses and subways, airplanes, trains and ships, buses, school buses, cable cars, cable cars and chairlifts, cinema shows, theaters, concert halls, clubs and discos, events and sporting competitions.

18. Do the rules change for playing indoor sports and entering the locker room?



From May 1st there is no need for the green pass for indoor sports and changing rooms.

19. Is it possible to practice outdoor sports without a green pass from 1 April?





S.

20. Do you need the green pass for the cable cars?



From 1st to 30th April only the Ffp2 mask is mandatory.

21. What are the rules for public celebrations and ceremonies?



Free admission from April 1st.

22. Also for festivals, fairs and outdoor cultural, social and recreational centers?



Yes, from April 1st the certificate will not be required.

23. Do you need a green certificate to enter spas, theme and amusement parks?



Only until March 31st.

24. What about wellness centers, game rooms and conference centers?



The reinforced green pass is required until April 30th.

25. What changes for indoor parties and discos?



Up to April 30, the reinforced green pass is required and a mask must be worn.

26. Are there any restrictions on the number of people admitted to the parties?



No, there is no limit.

27. Are there any restrictions on discos?



No, 100% capacity is expected from April 1st.

28. Do I need a green pass to go to the hotel?



From 1 April, entry to hotels and accommodation facilities without any restrictions.

29. Is it necessary to have a green pass in the internal restaurants?



For customers who stay there is no need.

30. Does the rule also apply to foreign tourists?



Even for those arriving from abroad there is no obligation.