Dedicated to Cazzu? Christian Nodal debuts NEW TATTOO after controversial KISS | PHOTOS

Christian Nodal He has been involved in controversy after controversy, because again the singer gave something to talk about, because after being captured kissing to the rapper Cazzu prior to his concert in Bolivia, the also composer premiere a new tattoo which could be dedicated to the Argentine director.

The last weekend, Christian Nodal gave a couple of presentations in Bolivia where he was seen very closely with Cazzu and, it seems that the rapper would have accompanied the composer on his tour. However, what caught the most attention is that before going on stage, Nodal did not hesitate to show her love for Argentina by planting a kiss without caring about the cameras that were in front.

And, it is that days before in an interview carried out by Exa, Cazzu stated that his relationship with Christian Nodal It was not a boyfriend, since both were very busy with their musical careers, which calmed the waters among Internet users, but apparently everything was a smoke screen, since they have been seen very caramelized in various places.

Christian Nodal debuts a new tattoo on his face

It is well known that to Christian Nodal likes to capture something representative of their partners through tattoosWell, it is known that when Belinda was in a relationship, she made several designs on her face and body that represented her.

With the case of Cazzu It was also the occasion since at first Christian Nodal A spider web was made on his forehead, which caused many to deduce that he was dedicated to the rapper and, apparently, they have been dating or knowing each other for a long time. However, in a recent publication, Nodal published a photograph of her where only her eyes can be seen with a tattoo that says “love”, being a possible hint to his new beloved.

Despite Christian Nodal He has not spoken about it, it has already been aired that it is very possible that he is already dating Cazzu, since photographs have already been leaked holding hands and even being recorded kissing. Although the evidence is already in the public eye, it is worth mentioning that the singer of “Botella after bottle” pointed out in an interview that his biggest mistake in the relationship he had with Belinda was making it public, for which he implied that he no longer He will talk about his private and love life with the media.