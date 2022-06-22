Entertainment

Dedicated to Cazzu? Christian Nodal debuts NEW TATTOO after controversial KISS | PHOTOS

Christian Nodal He has been involved in controversy after controversy, because again the singer gave something to talk about, because after being captured kissing to the rapper Cazzu prior to his concert in Bolivia, the also composer premiere a new tattoo which could be dedicated to the Argentine director.

The last weekend, Christian Nodal gave a couple of presentations in Bolivia where he was seen very closely with Cazzu and, it seems that the rapper would have accompanied the composer on his tour. However, what caught the most attention is that before going on stage, Nodal did not hesitate to show her love for Argentina by planting a kiss without caring about the cameras that were in front.

