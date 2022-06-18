Dedicated to Christian Nodal? They spread VIDEO of Belinda drunk and singing a song of DESAMOR

Belinda is still in the eye of the hurricane after his ex-partner Christian Nodal made it known that he had broken the marriage commitment that he had already planned, so the media follow every step they take to find out what is going on in their lives, that is why a recently viralized video of the actress of “Welcome to Eden”, in a bar in Spain a little drunk Y singing songs of heartbreak.

In this video you can see Belinda singing the song “Como Quien Lose Una Estrella” by Alejandro Fernández. However, her interpretation can be appreciated with a lot of feeling, which caused a stir on social networks because many deduced that being under the influence of alcohol, she sang it with more passion, although others affirmed that she remembered her relationship with Christian Nodal.

Among the comments, one stood out that assured that he was going with a dedication to Christian Nodal Well, the album to which this song by Alejandor Fernández belongs is ‘Que Seas Muy Feliz’ from 1995, which talks about a love from the past in which he regrets having lost and still extra.

Fans deny that the video is dedicated to Christian Nodal

However, to the misfortune of all those who thought that it was going with a dedication towards Christian Nodal, They were completely wrong, because several followers of Belinda They clarified that it is an old video from 2019, where the singer was in Colombia, in a restaurant called ‘Cantina la 15’ located in Cali.

Although many were disappointed about it, there were others who were moved by the way of singing of Belindaas he has shown his long career in the world of music has borne great fruit, because without playback he managed to take millions of hearts with his interpretation of Alejandro Fernández’s song.

It is important to point out that this video has been the closest thing that has been seen to Belinda On the subject of Christian NodalWell, after the announcement of their separation, the singer decided to go live in Spain for a while, since she had new projects in that country such as the recording of the Netflix series, “Welcome to Eden”, which was a resounding success not only in the European country but also in Mexico, since many years had passed since the naturalized Mexican actress appeared in a big screen project.