Entertainment

Dedicated to Christian Nodal? They spread VIDEO of Belinda drunk and singing a song of DESAMOR

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Belinda is still in the eye of the hurricane after his ex-partner Christian Nodal made it known that he had broken the marriage commitment that he had already planned, so the media follow every step they take to find out what is going on in their lives, that is why a recently viralized video of the actress of “Welcome to Eden”, in a bar in Spain a little drunk Y singing songs of heartbreak.

In this video you can see Belinda singing the song “Como Quien Lose Una Estrella” by Alejandro Fernández. However, her interpretation can be appreciated with a lot of feeling, which caused a stir on social networks because many deduced that being under the influence of alcohol, she sang it with more passion, although others affirmed that she remembered her relationship with Christian Nodal.

Source link

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gerard Piqué: This is the millionaire he loses due to his separation from Shakira – People – Culture

2 mins ago

‘Thundercats’ live action: Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill become Cheetara and León-O thanks to this illustrator | entertainment pop culture

3 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez felt lost after her divorce with Marc Anthony: JLo breaks the silence and admits that ‘American Idol’ was her salvation

13 mins ago

La Guasa: where to listen to the new Televisa Digital podcast | Entertainment

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button