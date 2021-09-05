dedicates it to Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth he found a very romantic way to express all his love and esteem for his wife Elsa Pataky on the occasion of his special day: the thirty-seven-year-old actor, known for having given his face to Thor, shared a simple but at the same time sweet message with his fans to celebrate the great milestone of his wife’s forty-fifth birthday. “Happy birthday magnificent Elsa” wrote the actor, inserting a collection of intimate and romantic photos, which their fans really liked.

There were many VIPs, friends of the couple but also admirers and nothing else, who wanted to leave their wishes under Chris’s post: “Happy birthday” wrote Idris Elba, inserting a couple of emoticons in the shape of fire, to emphasize the explosive charge of the blonde Spanish actress while Jeremy Renner wrote nothing but the emoticons of the hearts and clapping hands gave the idea: we all applauded the otherworldly beauty of Pataki, which combined with her professionalism, give her an aura without equal among colleagues. The angelic face that struck Chris himself was the cornerstone of The Fast and Furious, series that made her famous.

The story of Hemsworth and Pataky makes you dream: they met in 2010, the two got married the same year and then built a wonderful family step by step! India, born in 2012 and the twins Sasha and Tristan born in 2014 were the most beautiful gifts of the union between Chris and Elsa, who welcomed the little ones with pampering and attention. The couple has therefore just celebrated 10 years of marriage. An important milestone, especially for a couple who have always been in the spotlight.

Chris Hemsworth birthday wife: the actor’s romantic dedication

“We are still working on our couple as long as we are not perfect, there are ups and downs,” Elsa said in a recent interview, laughing at those who point to them as a flawless couple. “It is not like that” the actress was keen to specify, but certainly in front of the cameras they can only appear in the best way, making it really perfect and beautiful.