deduction also for works carried out only on a part of the building

Facade bonus, you are entitled to the benefit also for the works carried out only on a part of the building. The green light comes fromRevenue Agency with the response to the question number 838 of 21 December 2021.

The 2020 maneuver introduced the possibility of accessing one deduction of 90 percent for documented expenses incurred in the years 2020 and 2021 for interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facade of existing buildings located in zone A or B, or similar, pursuant to the decree of the Minister of Public Works 2 April 1968, n. 1444.

There Budget Law 2022, according to the latest news, will confirm the concession by reducing, however, the 60 percent benefit. In the meantime, fromFinancial administration they arrive new instructions on how to access.

Facade bonus: green light to the deduction even for works carried out only on a part of the building

As always, the inspiration comes fromanalysis of a practical case. The protagonist is the owner, together with his wife, of an apartment located on the first floor of a building where they find space other housing units owned by third parties, but which has never been set up as a condominium.

The taxpayer intends to carry out work on the outside of the building which concerns his home, as others have already done, and would like to benefit from bonus facades.

It turns to the Revenue Agency to verify the possibility to benefit from the deduction, 90 per cent until 31 December 2021, intervening only on the portion of the building which affects the perimeter of his home.

With the response to the interrogation number 838 of 21 December 2021, comes the green light from the financial administration:

“Even a partial intervention – aimed, as in the present case, at solving a localized problem only on a portion of the facade – can be admitted to the facilities provided for by the aforementioned legislation relating to the application of the facade bonus, even if it does not affect the entire visible facade of the building “.

Facade bonus for works carried out on only part of the building: instructions on documentation

In justifying its response, the Revenue Agency reports what has already been clarified with circular number 2 of 2020.

You are entitled to the bonus facades in case of expenses incurred to carry out interventions aimed at the recovery or restoration of the external facade on existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or on existing real estate units of any cadastral category, including instrumental ones.

Only interventions on the visible external envelope of the building, that is to say both on the front, front and main part of the building, both on the other sides of the building and, in particular, the interventions on the elements of the facade that represent the “Vertical opaque structure”.

In addition, the documentation instructions necessary in case you want to benefit from the facades bonus for the works carried out only on part of the building.

Taxpayers interested in independently benefiting from the facility must in any case keep and show a copy of the shareholders’ resolution of approval of the execution of the works in addition to the sharing of expenses between condominiums on the basis of the thousandth table or the various criteria applicable pursuant to art. 1123 and following of the civil code.

The Revenue Agency specifies:

“Therefore, the circumstance referred to by the Applicant is irrelevant that the condominium has not been formally constituted given that, as also confirmed in the aforementioned circular no. 7 / E of 2021, according to consolidated jurisprudence, the birth of the condominium it is determined automatically, without the need for any deliberation, when several subjects build on common ground or when thesole owner of a building transfers it to third-party floors or portions of floors in exclusive ownership, realizing the objective condition of splitting up“.

And in fact the rules on the subject, except for some specific aspects, also apply to the so-called minimum condominium, or to those buildings consisting of a number not exceeding 8 condominiums.