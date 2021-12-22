Deduction for assistants to non self-sufficient people

Watch out for the facility that allows you to obtain a refund of up to about 400 euros for assistance to non self-sufficient relatives with incomes of up to 40 thousand euros.

Family commitments, work, domestic utility bills, free time and daily needs of various kinds. There are so many things to which we must constantly pay attention and which almost always require us to give our maximum commitment. If all this were not enough, we often find ourselves having to deal with serious difficulties in being able to reconciling family and work. Unfortunately, those struggling with health problems that lead to a process of social disadvantage are well aware of this.

A situation following which many find themselves having to assist a family member, as it is not self-sufficient. A task, the latter, undoubtedly important, but at the same time very demanding. Precisely in this context, therefore, we invite you to pay attention to a facility that allows you to obtain a reimbursement of up to about 400 euros for assistance to non self-sufficient relatives, provided that in the presence of income up to 40 thousand euros. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Relatives assistance, reimbursement up to 400 euros: everything you need to know

There are many people who find themselves having to lend assistance to a family member, in the event that the latter requires continuous surveillance and constant care. However, it is not always possible to reconcile work commitments with the needs of the non self-sufficient family member, so much so that it is necessary to rely on care workers.

The latter, on the other hand, must be paid. An aspect that certainly cannot be overlooked, especially considering that the pension is not always sufficient to be able to meet the various expenses. Fortunately, in this context, ad hoc measures come to the aid, aimed at supporting those who lend assistance to non self-sufficient family members.

We are not just talking about permits Law 104, which brought with them important innovations, but of an important advantage that offers the possibility of obtaining one deduction up to about 400 euros in favor of those who bear these expenses for family members.

In particular, it is possible to obtain a reimbursement of personal income tax for the expenses incurred for care workers for non self-sufficient people, such as carers. This reimbursement is equal to 19% on a maximum cost of € 2,100, or approximately € 400.

Revenue Agency, deduction for assistants to non self-sufficient people

According to what can be seen from the site of the Revenue Agency, you are entitled to this reimbursement if the assistance services are provided by a nursing or retirement home, or a service cooperative or temporary agency. In any case, it is necessary to present the appropriate documentation that demonstrates the effective performance of the assistance service.

To this end, therefore, it is necessary to stipulate a contract with the carers or operators who take care of the care of the non self-sufficient family member. In any case, moreover, to be entitled to this deduction, it is necessary that the taxpayer income does not exceed 40 thousand euros per year. But not only that, it is necessary to present a medical certification that certifies the condition of non self-sufficiency of the applicant.

Again on the basis of what can be seen from the website of the Revenue Agency, in fact: “Non self-sufficiency it must result from medical certification. Are considered “non self-sufficient”, for example, people unable to eat food, perform physiological functions or provide personal hygiene, walk, wear clothing“. Then add: “Furthermore, the person who must be considered non self-sufficient needs continuous surveillance“.

The deduction, we emphasize, is due only in the case in which the state of non self-sufficiency is strictly correlated to a pathology. We also remind you that you are entitled to this deduction even in the event that the relative non self-sufficient is not fiscally charged to those who pay the expense.