Deep concern for the health of Elizabeth II of England, under medical supervision

“Following a further assessment this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for the health of his majesty and they have recommended that he remain under medical supervision”. It is the brief statement with which Buckingham Palace has informed this Thursday in the early afternoon of the worsening of the condition of Elizabeth II of England, currently in Balmoral Castle (Scotland) , and that has set off all the alarms in the United Kingdom and in the rest of the world.

The health of the monarch, who had been forced to cut her agenda in recent months due to “mobility problems” – promptly reported by the Royal House -, has gotten worse in the last few hourssince last Tuesday he received Boris Johnson at Balmoral, who tendered his resignation as prime minister, and his successor, Liz Truss, whom he entrusted with forming a government.

This announcement, which has caused a real commotion among the British, has served to congregate at Balmoral Castle – the queen’s summer residence and where she is “comfortable”, according to the statement – the closest members of her family. prince charleshis future heir, and his wife Camillahave immediately traveled to the complex to accompany her at this time.

His other three children –Ana, Andres and Eduardo– They have also come to the castle after hearing the news, as well as his grandson William, son of Prince Charles and the late Diana of Wales and second in line for succession. The one who has not moved has been the wife of the latter, who will remain in Windsor along with his three children.

In turn, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Henry and Meghan, have returned to the United Kingdom from Germany, where they were this Thursday, on the occasion of a sports competition for military veterans during their visit to Europe this week. Before the worsening of the queen’s health, both had planned to travel this Thursday night to London to attend the awards ceremony of a foundation against childhood diseases. At the moment, the sovereign’s grandson is going to Balmoral, while his wife will not travel this Thursday, according to the BBC.

However, not only are the queen’s relatives concerned about the monarch’s health, but also the English themselves have begun to gather around Buckingham Palace to show their support for the sovereign in these difficult times. Not even the rain that has covered London this Thursday afternoon has dissuaded them from appearing in the vicinity of her Majesty’s habitual residence, despite the fact that she is in Balmoral.

Leaders’ Messages

After hearing the news of the worsening of Isabel II’s conditions, the main leaders have not been slow to express their concern about the monarch’s health. The new prime minister, Liz Truss, has assured on Twitter that “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news coming from Buckingham Palace”. “My thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family at this time.“, has added.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Also the chief minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has assured this Thursday that she is “deeply concerned” about the health of the head of state. “My thoughts and wishes are with the queen and the entire royal family at this time.”has pointed out the nationalist policy on his Twitter account.

All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 8, 2022

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, interrupted a parliamentary address to declare: “I know that I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to her majesty the queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Also, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, has dedicated this Thursday his prayers to the queen. The primacy of the Church of England has wished that “the presence of God offers strength and comfort” to the sovereign, her family and all those who care for her.

My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) September 8, 2022

Other events canceled

Elizabeth II’s health problems became evidence last week when she decided invest the new prime minister at Balmoral this Tuesdayrather than at Buckingham, where he appointed the thirteen premieres precedents. The reason was to avoid last-minute changes of plans, in case of mobility problems.

It is not the only change in the monarch’s agenda. This Wednesday, she already had to suspend her Private Council meeting for health reasons. “After a busy day this Tuesday, His Majesty has accepted this afternoon the recommendation of the doctors to rest“, said in a brief statement a spokesman for Elizabeth II.

The meeting of his Privy Council, one of the regular meetings of the head of state with politicians and high-level advisers, was also going to be “rescheduled”, as detailed by the Palace on the afternoon of this Wednesday. The sovereign had planned to attend that meeting via videoconference.