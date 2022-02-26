Deep consternation in Telde for the death of the well-known doctor Carmelo Jiménez Mena, specialist of the San Gregorio CS | Obituaries

TELDEACTUALITY/Telde

Deep consternation has generated this afternoon in Telde the sad news of the death of the well-known doctor from Telde, Carmelo Jorge Jiménez Mena, doctor and specialist in Family Medicine with a place in the San Gregorio Health Center, who died days ago of a heart attack in Colombia, country where you were on vacation.

Jiménez, whose body has not yet been repatriated, was a member of the Cardiovascular Diseases Group of the Canarian Society of Family and Community Medicine since its foundation (2002) and of the Arterial Hypertension Working Group of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine since 2008.

The deceased doctor, 62 years old, accumulated an extensive curriculum. He had participated in various research projects, publications and contributions to conferences on programs for the prevention and control of cardiovascular disease in Primary Care.

MIR tutor and associate professor at the ULPGC

He worked as a tutor for residents of the MIR specialty of Family and Community Medicine and a part-time associate professor of the Medical Clinic Practices subject (Medicine knowledge area) of the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the Faculty of Medical Sciences and of the Health (University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria). He was responsible for the subject of free configuration Primary Care (3 credits), taught from the academic year 2006/2007.

TELDEACTUALIDAD joins in the sorrow for such a sensitive loss and conveys its condolences to his family, friends and relatives.