Deep Fear, Madalina Ghenea among the sharks of the Caribbean

Unforgettable apparition of the Youth – Youth by Paolo Sorrentino and recently godmother of the Kinéo Award in Venice 78, we are all waiting to see Madalina Ghenea in the role of Sophia Loren In the House of Gucci by Ridley Scott. Meanwhile, the Romanian model and actress has already signed a new deal that will take her among the Caribbean sharks for the Deep Fear from Marcus Adams.

Madalina Ghenea and Sophia Loren in House of Gucci, the photos from the set

He will also be with her Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl, Snatch), in what is described as an “intense, visceral and furious action survival thriller”. And that among storms, drug traffickers and tiger sharks will see Ghenea the absolute protagonist of the story.

“I loved this character from the moment I read the script. Naomi is a fiercely confident, lively and highly accomplished young woman – it is an honor to play such a powerful female lead role. I had a lot of fun completing a month of intensive scuba training in preparation for the role and I’m super excited to start shooting with such a talented team. “, stated the interested party.

The Shark: the latest model of the film has been restored and exhibited in a museum

Who worked on the script for Robert Capelli Jr. (The Rules, Mail Order Bride) And Sophia Eptamentis (Invincible Summer, What Exit?), produced by Brilliant Pictures’ Sean O’Kelly (Marin Call, Iron Sky) and Marc Bikindou (Black Dahlia, Deception) along with Engelbert Grech (The Raft, Heroes in the Sky) and Chris Bongirne (100 Feet, WE) of Halo Pictures.

Valerie Taylor and The Jaws, against the damage caused by Steven Spielberg

Synopsis:

Naomi is an experienced sailor who sets out on her own to meet her fiancé Jackson (Westwick) in Grenada. But the leisurely three-day trip aboard the 47-foot yacht The Serenity takes an unexpected turn when a storm forces it off its planned course. Circumnavigating an uninhabited island lined with coral reefs, he responds to a distress signal to help a damaged ship and finds three survivors. Events soon take a disturbing turn when she discovers that the survivors are drug traffickers, and when they force her to dive to retrieve 850 kilos of cocaine from the hull of the sunken wreck, sadly surrounded by frenzied tiger sharks, lured by the corpses in the water.