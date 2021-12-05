Deep Forest Raceway in the new gameplay video

The guys from Polyphony Digital recapture the scene after the announcement of the Fanatec DD PRO steering wheel and publish a new gameplay video of Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 entirely dedicated to Deep Forest Raceway, one of the many tracks that will host the virtual races of the next blockbuster racing signed by Kazunori Yamauchi.

The launched tour that is shown to us in this trailer allows us to appreciate the commitment made by the historical subsidiary of the PlayStation Studios in expanding the list of circuits of the next Real Driving Simulator, both in the Campaign mode and in the Sport and Arcade challenges to be played in single or multiplayer.

Thanks to the video of the track by Deep Forest, Polyphony Digital opens a window on the playful, graphic and content experience of GT7 on PlayStation 5 to give us the image of a title that will boast extremely advanced models for cars, circuits made in digital photogrammetry, racing cars with hyper-realistic interiors and an advanced lighting system. And this, not to mention the inevitable improvements and optimizations that the team led by Yamauchi will bring to the driving model of the hundreds of cars present at the launch.

Without further ado, we leave you the latest GT7 video and remind you that the Sony exclusive will be available from March 4, 2022 on PS4 and PlayStation 5. In case you missed it, here you can find our in-depth analysis of the gameplay and content of Gran Turismo 7.