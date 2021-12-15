Deep Water, Adrian Lyne’s thriller starring ex Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, will only be released in streaming

There will be no Nine and a Half Week director Adrian Lyne’s expected return to theaters. His thriller Deep Water with ex-couple Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas will only be released in streaming.

Once upon a time there was Adrian Lyne

The younger ones have no idea of ​​the immense – controversial – popularity achieved by the English director Adrian Lyne in the Eighties, thanks to his films with glossy eroticism, including the aforementioned Nine and 1/2 weeks, the thriller Fatal Attraction And Indecent Proposal. But Lyne also has a visionary and interesting film to her credit such as Perverse hallucination (senseless and deliberately misleading Italian title of Jacob’s Ladder). The latest film direction by Adrian Lyne, who also directed Flashdance, was that of Unfaithful love – Unfaithful, of 2002, with Richard Gere.

Deep Water

For the first time Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas act together in Deep Water and in the cast there are also Jacob Elordi, Lil Rel Howery, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock And Kristen Connolly. In America the release of the film in the cinema, then canceled. was announced for January 14, while the date of the streaming debut is not yet known.

Deep Water is based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith “Deep Waters”, published in 1957. This is the plot: