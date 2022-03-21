Deep Water: Review of the erotic thriller with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

The truth is that the role of husband afflicted with sinister intentions is one that Ben Affleck he had previously led in Perdida (2014) and he does it again in deepwater, But as same as Anne of Armsmuch more content.

3. Trixie Van Alen’s surprise

Performed by Little Grace Jenkins, Trixie is the daughter of Melinda and Vic. Here it is necessary to make a claim to the screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, because they only showed a little of how interesting the role of a highly observant girl is, she has the acuity of her mother and knows that something is happening with her. Although the innocence that a girl possesses at that age (barely 5 years) is rescued, Trixie is bold and it is something that she perceives in the few scenes that she shares with her parents.

4. Relationships outside of marriage

Psychologist Lawrence Joseph wrote an essay for The New York Times titled “When the Best Sex Is Extramarital,” in which he concludes that in his years of experience dealing with couples who mutually agree to have sex outside of marriage, he noticed that most were too insecure and jealous for that to have a good outcome.

On deepwater, raises this issue that remains taboo to this day. However, from the beginning we know that neither Vic nor Melinda are in stable mental health to maintain a marriage healthy to be carried under that dynamic.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck play a stormy marriage in Deep Water. claire folger

5. The toxic idea of ​​’passion’

After going on an adventure with Charlie DeLislea pianist played by Jacob ElordiMelinda and Vic have a heated argument that reveals much of the dynamic of their relationship: The young Latina feels trapped by Vic’s lack of emotion and confronts him by telling him that if he had married any other woman he would be very bored, while blames his lack of passion.

The Vic Murders

For Vic, everything starts as a ‘joke’ when telling one of the last conquests of Melinda which is responsible for the recent murder of a man who was a friend of his wife. However, as the story progresses, Vic is a ticking time bomb and, frustrated by his wife’s cynicism, he makes his ‘joke’ come true by ending the lives of his lovers: First Charlie DeLisle and then Tony Cameron (Finn Wittrock).

Someone follows in the footsteps of the murderer

Even though Vic manages to deceive his close friends and neighbors due to his ‘perfect husband and father’ facade, one of his acquaintances does not fall so easily. Is about Don Wilson (Tracy Letts)a writer who distrusts Vic and begins to follow his trail by hiring a private investigator, however, he realizes when checking his bank accounts, because he notices that Don is acting in complicity with Melinda, who made the transfer to pay the detective.