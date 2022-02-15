Deep Water: teaser trailer of the film with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Hulu released the first trailer of Adrian Lyne’s erotic psychological thriller Deep Water with protagonists Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas. The first video contribution also confirms that in the US the film will go directly to stream on Hulu next month. The film at the moment in Italy does not have a release date. The film, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, sees Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas as a married couple playing twisted mind games with each other. The supporting cast includes among others Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard and Michael Braun.

The official synopsis of Deep Water reports that “The film takes us into the perfect marriage between Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people who are caught in these games.”

Deep Water was originally developed by 20th Century Fox prior to the Disney-Fox merger. The most recent release was scheduled for January 14, 2022 before Disney pulled the title off the release calendar towards the end of last year. Before it was removed, there was some industry skepticism about Dark Water given the curiously minimal promotion – neither a trailer nor a featured image – for a film due out just over a month away.

The film marks a comeback Adrian Lyne behind the camera, defined by many as a master of the erotic thriller thanks to films such as “9 and a half weeks”, “Fatal Attraction”, “Indecent Proposal” and “Infidel”. Lyne was nominated for Best Director at the Oscars for “Fatal Attraction”. Her 2002 directing commitment “Unfaithful,” which earned Diane Lane an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, was her last film to date. Lyne’s other films are “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Flashdance”. Deep Water will be streamed directly on Hulu on March 18. In Italy, the film could therefore debut directly on Star, Disney + ‘s adult channel. Right away the teaser trailer