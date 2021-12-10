Deep Water, the erotic film by Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas disappears from Disney releases

Deep Water was scheduled for 2020 but was postponed numerous times due to the pandemic, until a few months ago Disney had sanctioned a definitive release date of January 14, 2022.

However, in these hours, the erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas has completely disappeared from Disney’s release calendar, a bad sign a few weeks after the planned release. The film, directed by the great Adrian Lyne, was produced under the aegis of 20th Century Fox, which in the meantime, however, has become 20th Century Studios after the acquisition of Fox by Disney: it is currently unclear whether a new date for the project will be announced.

Deep Water is the new film from the director of Fatal Attraction in almost 20 years and is based on the 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith: the story tells of a couple trapped in a loveless marriage and sees Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen: by mutual agreement the two decide to search to save their relationship by allowing her to ‘hang out’ with any lover she desires. However, when one of Melinda’s lovers is murderedVic, regretting his decision and consumed with jealousy over his wife’s sexual adventures, decides to use the man’s death to scare the woman’s other companions, leading the marriage to very dark territories.

As is known, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas started a relationship right on the set of Deep Water, and despite the love story has already ended many fans were waiting for this film to discover chemistry that was created on the set between the two superstars. You think Deep Water will re-emerge? Tell us in the comments.