‘Deep Water’, the erotic thriller with Ana de Armas, shows images and trailer

Prime Video today showed the trailer and new images exclusive of the expected deep waterthe erotic thriller from director Adrian Lyne. The film, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armashas raised rivers of ink in recent months, raising expectations for its premiere on the streaming platform. deep water (Deep water in Spain) will premiere on March 18 on Prime Video.

A bawdy adaptation of a Patricia Highsmith novel

deep water is an adaptation of the literary success of Patricia Highsmithin which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a wealthy New Orleans couple whose marriage falls apart under the weight of resentment jealousy and mistrust. Little by little, as the provocations mutual and the mind games begin to gain weight and intensify, what was a game to revive the fire of a tired and exhausted marriage, becomes a game. deadly game.







Both, as if they were a cat and a mousewill chase each other when the extramarital flirtations of Melinda, who seeks the sex and affection away from homeThey start to disappear. The film features the performances of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, a couple in real life until very recently, and is directed by one of the most famous filmmakers of the genre, responsible for works such as Unfaithful with Richard Gere and Diane Lane. deep water marks the return of thriller top-of-the-line erotica, a genre that had been in decline for years and that seemed frankly forgotten by the studios.

“ With Deep Water, the first-rate erotic thriller returns to commercial cinema







Considered one of the great premieres of the platform for the next few days, seek to capture audience from the beginning with a story that also has in its cast Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly.