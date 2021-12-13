Deep Water: the film with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas will be distributed in streaming

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are the protagonists of the film Deep Water, which will be distributed directly in streaming.

Disney, a little less than a week ago, had removed the title from the list of feature films arriving in theaters, without however revealing the fate of the project based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith.

Hulu is now slated to release on Deep Water screens, while Amazon appears to have secured the rights for the international market. For now, however, the film doesn’t have an expected release date.

The feature is directed by Adrian Lyne, who earned an Academy Award nomination in 1988 in the Best Director category for Fatal Attraction.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play the roles of Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose mind games take a dark turn when the people around them begin to be found lifeless. The spouses avoid divorce by accepting that both have lovers, but the situation becomes more and more complicated.

The book written by Patricia Highsmith was written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson. Also in the cast of the project are Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly and Jade Fernandez.