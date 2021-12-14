Deep Water, the thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas has a new distribution

Two years ago the news broke that Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas would be teaming up in the erotic thriller Depp Water, directed by Adrian Lyne. Disney then announced the arrival date, but a few days ago Deep Water disappeared from the platform exits. Now let’s find out more details about the distribution.

As reported by Deadline, in fact, Deep Water will now be distributed by Hulu and Amazon Prime. So don’t worry: the film will arrive. From what we know, the film will be based on a 1957 novel of the same name, written by Patricia Highsmith, and will tell about a young married couple, formed by Melinda and Vic. The two play dangerous mind games, which lead those closest to them to risk their lives. The situation continues and the two, who no longer love each other, decide not to divorce, but give each other permission to date other people. However, Highsmith’s intervention lays bare the suburban reality of the United States.

Definitely a title to keep an eye on, also because there are two talents in the script like Zack Helm and Sam Levinson. The arrival of Deep Water was scheduled for January 14, 2022, after a production delay of a year and a half. It is possible to expect any changes at this point, but one thing is certain: the erotic thriller with Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas is coming very soon!