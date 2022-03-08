Deep Waters | Check HERE the first trailer of the film by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas for Prime Video

The film will be released in streaming in the coming weeks.

This Monday the first official trailer for “Deep Water” (Aguas Profundas in Spanish) was released, a psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

The production directed by adrien lynewho was behind Flashdance and Fatal Attraction, is based on the novel by famous writer Patricia Highsmith of the same name, and takes us to the interior of a perfect marriage between Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (Arms) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they submit to and what happens to those who get caught up in them.

“A husband becomes the prime suspect when his wife’s lovers begin to die, after he lets his wife have affairs to avoid a divorce. Who is really telling the truth?” synopsis of the movie.

In addition to Affleck and Armas, the cast includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.

Watch HERE the first trailer of Deep Water with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Deep Waters will be released on March 18 through Amazon Prime Video.