deep waters / deep water

The title of the film has little or nothing to do with the plot that they present to us; not even towards the end – without spoiling – when we touch those possible deep waters of Lousianna’s rivers and lakes in which an event takes place.

From the hand of the very successful Ana de Armas and the insipid Ben Affleck, we discover a consolidated couple who appear to us as an idyllic marriage with a rather repellent six-year-old girl in a peaceful little house in which they share concerns and affection. The couple goes to a party – a practice that becomes something habitual in them – and there the young and attractive wife has an approach to a boy who we do not know who he is, just a pawn in this novelistic story, adaptation of the novel “Deep Water” by Patricia Higshmith -.

Vic Van Allen is then shown as someone possessive, distrustful but forceful and ironic in the face of the possibility of admitting the murder of a friend of his wife with whom he had an affair. The young stranger freaks out and leaves by legs before the picaresque of Van Allen and the desperation of his wife, the charming Melinda, who gives us an emotional and touching moment at the piano with that sweetness and mischief that have elevated her to Hollywood and the they took to the arms of the actor himself in a fleeting romance months before he returned with Jennifer Lopez.

The first half falls entirely on Armas, the camera loves her and she takes advantage of her position to seduce the men before the attentive gaze of her husband who lets her play but only as far as he wants her to play. She has fun, so does he – or so it seems – and that’s as far as I can read. However, things take on a certain perspective when we see Mr. Van Allen in action and his role as the perfect, dutiful and caring husband takes a definite turn. And here I can read.

A film that has received much criticism but has not left anyone indifferent. It is not the film of the year but it is certainly a film that has crept into the top 10 of Amazo, reminding the story of “Perdida” or any other of those Antena 3 films in the afternoon but with two great actors weight in Hollywood and a story based on a mystery novel, – as in Gone Girl -; Directed by the great Adrian Lyne, an expert in morbid plots and novelistic stories where someone doesn’t end well – Lolita, Fatal Attraction, An Indecent Proposal or Unfaithful – now brings us the fashionable couple in a fiery and sensual proposal.

With a more than interesting erotic charge that delights Ana de Armas lovers and her undoubted sensuality, the viewer enters her game and lets herself be carried away into those deep waters of romanticism, obsession and jealousy like an aphrodisiac elixir. for a Saturday afternoon.



