Deep waters: neither thriller, nor erotic

Without the spectator participating in real time in his experience of voyeursince it is an informative load supplied through a accountthe mature, alcoholic and impotent character of the rich man played by Rod Steiger sees how every night his wife, Romy Schneider, is taken by his young neighbor, on the carpet of the living room of the family chalet in Saint-Tropez, in the film Dirty hands (Claude Chabrol, 1975).

The betrayal, in addition to awakening violent ideas about the intruder, reconfigures some damaged cluster of this man, who towards the epilogue shows his wife that his sexual impotence went down in history, through the anthological possession that leaves the then sexiest woman of the planet with eyes wiped with mixed tears of pleasure, guilt, misunderstanding, forgiveness and self-disgust. There, she on the same carpet of infidelity.

I imagine that something similar to what was imagined by the great Chabrol, that surgeon par excellence of the tumors of the French bourgeoisie and also a very good connoisseur of the eroticism-tragedy dyad, has crossed the mind of the director Adrian Lyne to perpetrate his latest attack on the cinema, the alleged erotic thriller premiered last night on Cuban television saturday movie.

The first of many problems is that the director of Deep water (deep water2022) is not the same as the unfaithful woman either Hell; and the second that the trend of the erotic thriller is already almost four decades out of phase in Hollywood. The third, that to the subtleties of a Chabrol or any other leading director, Lyne opposes mere shrillness. The fourth, that neither the insipid Ben Affleck nor the as beautiful as limited Ana de Armas are Rod Steiger or, above all, Romy Schneider. For that matter, they are not the Michael Douglas and the Glenn Close of Fatal Attraction or not even the Richard Gere and Diane Lane of Iinfidelitya pair of previous films from the same trend signed by the 82-year-old British director, also the cause of an indecent proposal Y Nine weeks and a half.

Since his 62, it was just twenty, this man did not film. And you can see it. Their Deep water it’s a carnival clunker in terms of script, dramaturgy and performances. I am not going to reveal the plot here, but it is full of inconsistencies, unjustified decisions and solutions, childish scenes, no less childish psychological reactions in adult characters… And suspense, action and eroticism, which are supposed to be essential ingredients of something sold as “the renewal of the erotic thriller”, they strike the screen.

It also needs to be understood the context in which the erotomaniac director of Lolita films this: at the time of #MeToo, the politically correct, when showing a woman’s cleavage comes to produce uncomfortable reactions in the false neo-puritanical and pseudo-feminist generation of the Yankee industry. Shooting such a film at a time when the Hays Code would be more magnanimous than what Hollywood allows today is almost irrational, really. If, in addition to that, the absence of chemistry is added between that robot of the expression surnamed Afleck and our Anita, it will be inferred that the supposed “sex scenes” of that have little and the character of representation is so evident. And it is not because she is not trained for such scenes, something demonstrated, well, by the compatriot in Stone hands.

Much worse than the adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel on which it is based, released four decades ago by Frenchman Michel Deville at the service of Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis Trintignant, these Deep water de Lyne should never have emerged from their containment dykes.