Deep Waters, the new erotic thriller by Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck arrives on Prime Video

Prime Video showed the new trailer and exclusive images of Deep water, the new erotic thriller from acclaimed British director Adrian Lyne starring Ben Affleck and Anne of Arms. Deep water It will premiere on Prime Video in the UK and globally (excluding the US, China, Russia and the Middle East) on March 18.

Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, Ben Affleck and Anne of Arms They play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an affluent couple from New Orleans, whose marriage crumbles under the weight of resentment, jealousy and mistrust. As the mutual taunts and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital affairs are reported missing. With fiery and complex performances by Ben Affleck and Anne of Armsand led by one of the genre’s most award-winning filmmakers, Deep water marks the return of the high-profile erotic thriller, grabbing your attention from the start and not letting go as you discover just how far one person can go.

Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock and Kristen Connolly also star in the film.