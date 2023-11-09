Deepfake crisis: Neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Scarlett Johansson were looking for drama. Video

On October 1, actor Tom Hanks alerted his followers on Instagram about a concerning case of deepfake use. He discovered that a fake version of him was being used in an advertisement for a dental plan. I posted a message to clarify, saying, “Beware!! There is a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.”

On November 6, Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a viral deepfake video of herself on Instagram. Her face was doctored in an Instagram video posted by a British-Indian influencer named Zara Patel.

Soon after, a doctored image of Katrina Kaif from her upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ also started circulating. Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson also faced deepfake challenges when her face was altered in adult films. Actor Robert Pattinson became the target of a deepfake video posted on a parody TikTok account.

Unfortunately, the list doesn’t end there. Celebrities have been the targets of this type of manipulation for months, raising concerns about the extent of the harm these deepfake videos can cause. These crimes not only target celebrities but can affect anyone. With easy access to deepfake AI tools, anyone can become a victim.

What exactly is a deepfake?

Deepfake technology uses a form of artificial intelligence known as deep learning to generate fake images of events that never occur. It is often used to digitally alter a person’s appearance and create deceptive video content.

Tom’s post comes after he spoke openly about the use of Artificial Intelligence in the creative industries. Photo: Instagram/Tom Hanks



Is it limited to videos only?

No, deepfake technology extends beyond videos. It can generate completely fake but highly credible photos from scratch. Additionally, deepfake audio is becoming increasingly prevalent, creating very believable audio fakes.

What does the law say about deepfake crimes?

Currently, there are no specific laws for deepfake crimes, but existing laws such as the Information Technology Act provide some protection. If a deepfake video invades someone’s privacy or impersonates them, they can file a complaint. Section 66D of the IT Act deals with punishment for committing fraud using computer resources. If found guilty, criminals can face jail up to three years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh. Under Section 66E of the IT Act, if someone knowingly captures, publishes or shares a photograph of a person without his consent and this violates his privacy, he can be punished with imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. It is possible Rupee or both. If the purpose of a deepfake video is to damage someone’s reputation with false information, the affected person can file a defamation suit against the creator.

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the journalist’s post and expressed his support for taking legal action against such incidents. Photo: Screengrab of viral video



How do you spot a deepfake?

In fact, as technology improves, it becomes more challenging. Low-quality deepfakes are easy to recognize, but highly professional and advanced deepfakes are extremely difficult to distinguish from reality. However, some indicators may still be helpful. These indicators include:

• Inconsistency in facial expressions and gait.

• Abnormal eye contact or gaze

• Audio quality and lip-syncing issues

• Inconsistent light and shadow

• Background artifacts or anomalies

• Abnormal blinking and breathing patterns

• Variation in video resolution and quality

• Cross-referencing with multiple sources.

• Using reverse image and video search tools

The picture of Katrina Kaif which was used to create her deepfake.



Are deepfakes inherently malicious?

The answer is no. While deepfake technology has been misused for fraudulent, deceptive, and harmful purposes, it also has significant potential for creative applications. Industries such as film and entertainment use deepfakes to create special effects and recreate historical figures. Education benefits from deepfakes for language-learning materials, reassessments, and virtual lectures. Deepfake technology is integral to various research fields including computer vision, artificial intelligence, and human-computer interaction. Additionally, artists use deepfake tools to produce creative expression, artwork, and music.

Therefore, while deepfake technology itself is a tool with a wide range of potential applications, it is the intentions and actions of those creating and using deepfakes that determine whether they are malicious or not. Efforts are being made to develop tools and rules to detect and mitigate malicious deepfake use while preserving legitimate and ethical uses.