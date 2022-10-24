Deepfake: “They put my face in a porn video”

Sarah McDermott and Jess Davies

Caption, Kate Isaacs is a British activist who campaigns against non-consensual pornography.

Imagine if your face had been digitally added to a porn video without your consent and shared on the internet. So it happened to Kate Isaacs.

One night while checking Twitter, Kate Isaacs came across a disturbing video among her notifications.

“I panicked,” says the British, who speaks publicly for the first time about what happened to her.

“Somebody grabbed my face, put it in a porn video, and they made it look like it was me.”

Kate was being the victim of a deepfake. Someone had used artificial intelligence to manipulate a video and digitally place their face on top of someone else’s; in this case, a porn actress.

For the fake video they had used footage from a television interview of Kate, who campaigns against non-consensual pornography, and had tagged her by sharing it on Twitter. It seemed to show her having sex.

“My heart sank to my feet. couldn’t think straight” he says. “I remember thinking that video would go everywhere. It was horrible.”

Caption, Kate was tagged in a tweet with a link to a doctored video. “Anti-porn crusader Kate Isaacs wants to get rid of porn because she is afraid video of her will come out,” the tweet read.

For a time, celebrities and high-profile politicians were the most common victims of these deepfake. The videos were not always pornographic, some were created with the aim of making people laugh.

But that has changed over the years: according to cybersecurity firm Deeptrace, 96% of all these videos are non-consensual porn.

Image-based sexual abuse

Like “revenge porn”, pornography deepfake is considered image-based sexual abusean umbrella term that encompasses the taking, creating, and/or sharing of intimate images without consent.

In Scotland, for example, it is already a criminal offense to show or share images and videos that present someone in an intimate situation without their consent.

But in other parts of the UK it is only legal if it is proven that the aim was to cause the victim distress, a loophole for which perpetrators often face no legal consequences.

The British government has been working on a internet safety billwhich has been subjected to endless revisions and repeatedly shelved.

If approved, it would give the regulator, Ofcom, the power to take action against any website that is considered to be allowing harm to British users, regardless of which country they are based in.

Earlier this month, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said she and her team are “working flat out” to get the bill through.

image source, Getty Images Caption, “Deepfake” porn is considered image-based sexual abuse.

Kate, who is 30, founded the campaign #NotYourPorn in 2019.

Their activism contributed to Pornhub removing all videos uploaded by unverified users from its website the following year – most of its content.

So Kate assumed that Whoever it was that he was behind his fake video was someone upset with his campaign. After all, she had “taken the porn out of her.”

But he had no idea who it had been, or who had been able to see the video.

And although she could see that they had put her face on a porn actress, the video was so convincing that it was not clear to him that others would realize the hoax.

“It was a violation. They had used my identity in a way that I had not consented to,” he says.

Under the video, people began to leave abusive comments, saying they were going to follow her home, rape her, record the attack and post it online.

“You start to think about your family,” he says, holding back tears. “How would they feel if they saw the content?”

“The Danger Is Real”

The threat intensified when someone posted his home and work addresses under the video, a practice known as doxing.

“I became totally paranoid. Who knows my address? Whoever did this, is this someone I know?” he says.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m really in trouble. It’s not just people talking on the internet, there’s real danger.’

image source, Getty Images Caption, Kate suspects that whoever created the deepfake is someone upset with her activism.

From her experience supporting other people who had gone through the same thing, she knew exactly what a victim of this practice should do. But at that moment she froze.

“I didn’t follow any of the advice I usually give myself,” she admits. “On one side was Kate, the activist, who was very strong and not vulnerable, and on the other side was me, Kate, who was really scared.”

A colleague reported the video, the malicious comments and the doxing to Twitter, and were removed from the platform.

But once a deepfake on the internet, it’s hard to get it completely out of circulation.

“I just wanted the video to go off the internet,” says Kate. “But there was nothing I could do about it.”

The deepfake market

There is a market for deepfakes in certain online forums. It is people who ask that these be made videos of their wives, neighbors, co-workers, and evenAnd as incredible as it may seem, of their mothers, daughters and cousins.

Content creators respond with step-by-step instructions, from what source material they’ll need to advice on what shooting angles work best, and what their work will cost.

Gorkem, a content creator deepfake based in south-east England, spoke to the BBC on condition of anonymity.

He started creating these kinds of celebrity videos for himself. He says they allow anyone “make your fantasies come true in ways that weren’t possible before”.

Then he continued to create deepfakes from women he was attracted to, even co-workers he barely knew.

“One was married, another was in a relationship,” he says.

“I felt weird going to work after creating fake videos of these women, but I managed to control my nerves. I could act like nothing happened. No one suspected anything.”

Realizing that he could make money with what he calls his “hobby,” Gorkem began taking commissions from clients.

Original images from social networks

Much of the source material is collected from the social media accounts of the women in question. She says that she recently made a deepfake using a recorded Zoom conversation.

“A good amount of video, looking directly at the camera, is good material. The algorithm can extrapolate the data and make a good reconstruction of the face on the target video.“.

He acknowledges that fakes can affect “some women” psychologically, but is indifferent to the potential impact of having objectified them.

“They can just say, ‘It’s not me, it’s fake.’ They should be able to recognize that and go about their day,” he explains.

“From a moral point of view, I don’t think there’s anything stopping me”, follow. “If I’m going to make money with an assignment, I’ll do it, it’s obvious.”

The standard of these videos can vary greatly, depending on both the experience of the shooter and the sophistication of the technology used.

But the man behind the biggest porn website deepfake admits that it is no longer easy to be sure if what you are seeing is manipulated images or not.

Your website attracts up to 13 million users per month and can have up to 20,000 videos. He is based in the United States and rarely speaks to the media, but he agreed to talk to the BBC anonymously.

Hang deepfakes of “ordinary” women is a red line he’s not willing to cross, he says, but having videos of celebrities on his platform, influencers of social and political networks is, in his opinion, justifiable.

“They are used to negativity in the media, their content is available to the wide audience. They are different from normal citizens,” she says.

“The way I see it, they can deal with it in a different way: They can just ignore it. I don’t really feel like consent is necessary. It’s fantasy, it’s not real.”

Do you think what you are doing is wrong? Part of him is in “denial about the impact she can have on women,” she acknowledges, revealing that his wife doesn’t know what she does for a living.

“I haven’t told my wife. I’m afraid of how it might affect her.”

Caption, “I’m not going to let them win,” says Kate Isaacs.

Until relatively recently, the software to create deepfakes it was not easily accessible and the average people did not have the skills to use it.

But now, anyone over the age of 12 can legally download dozens of apps and make deepfakes convincing in just a few clicks.

For Kate it is worrying and “really scary”.

“It’s not a dark web thing anymore, it’s in the app stores, in our face.”

He also fears that the long-awaited internet security bill may not keep up with the advancement of technology.

Three years ago, when the first draft was written, the creation of deepfakes it was a professional skill that needed training, it wasn’t just about downloading an app.

“We’ve been at this for years and the content of the bill is out of date. It’s missing a lot of things,” he says.

But Gorkem believes that if the creation of this fake material is criminalized, things will change.

“If they could track me down on the internet, I’d probably quit and find another hobby,” he admits.

have been the victim of a deepfake and of doxing it has affected Kate’s health and her ability to trust people.

She believes that those behind the attacks wanted not only to intimidate and humiliate her, but also to silence her.

In fact, for a time he stopped campaigning and questioned whether he could continue speaking out against misogyny.

But now she is even more excited. She realized that it is a topic that matters too much to her to ignore. “I’m not going to let them win.”

The deepfakes they can be used to control women, and tech companies, including those that create the apps that enable digital face-swapping, should be encouraged to implement security measures, it adds.

“Any app should be able to detect sexual content,” he continues.

“If companies have not invested money, resources and time to ensure that their app is not being used to create sexually abusive content, then they are being willfully irresponsible. They are guilty.”

Neither Gorkem nor the man behind the largest deepfake video website is believed to have been behind the Kate Isaacs deepfake.