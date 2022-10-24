News

Deepfake: “They put my face in a porn video”

  • Sarah McDermott and Jess Davies
  • BBCNews

kate isaacs
Caption,

Kate Isaacs is a British activist who campaigns against non-consensual pornography.

Imagine if your face had been digitally added to a porn video without your consent and shared on the internet. So it happened to Kate Isaacs.

One night while checking Twitter, Kate Isaacs came across a disturbing video among her notifications.

“I panicked,” says the British, who speaks publicly for the first time about what happened to her.

“Somebody grabbed my face, put it in a porn video, and they made it look like it was me.”

