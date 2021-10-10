Deepfake, what it is, technology, examples, dangers

For some years the word has been heard more and more often “deepfake“, born in 2017 on Reddit and soon hit the international press thanks to an article by Samantha Cole in Vice. From the beginning the word deepfake has been associated with a great one danger, to something extremely negative, but while in the beginning the danger seemed to concern only VIPs and global politicians, lately it is no longer the case: i deepfake I’m a danger to all.

But what exactly are i deepfake and why have they become a risk even for ordinary people today? And most importantly, it is possible mitigate this risk, or are we destined to live in a world where i deepfake will they become everyday normality?

Deepfake: what does it mean

Let’s start from the basics, from definition of Deepfake: this term refers to fake videos (sometimes even just audio) in which a person does and / or says things that he has never done and / or has never said.

To achieve them, sophisticated computer techniques are used, based on the algorithms of artificial intelligence (and, in particular, of deep learning, hence the name deepfake), thanks to which it is possible superimpose a person’s face in a video to a body that is not his own and make it appear in the video that that person is saying what the creators of the deepfake they want.

The classic, most famous example of deepfake is the one in the video where Barack Obama delivers a speech in which he warns the world of the dangers of fake news and disinformation.

A speech never done by Obama, in a video never shot by Obama: the creators of the video took an official video of the then president of the United States and added an elaborate face to the computer, starting from the facial expressions of the American actor and director Jordan Peele, which lent itself to the experiment.

This is the most famous case of deepfake, the one that made the phenomenon known globally, but it is a video from April 2018 while dozens of videos were already on the Internet the year before deepfake less refined but even more disturbing: the faces of famous actors and actresses “mounted” in scenes of pornographic films, with an absolutely realistic final effect.

More goliardic, but no less refined, the videos in which the actor’s face Nicolas Cage it was inserted in scenes of films that he never made: from Indiana Jones to 007.

Deepfake: between science, student spirit and crime

There are, today, four main strands in the deepfake universe: that academic of those who create these videos to study the phenomenon, that goliardic of those who create them for fun and to “train” their skills, that criminal real, of those who use deepfakes for illicit purposes, and finally that journalistic, that is, the use of deepfakes by the media to make the world aware of the dangers of deepfakes themselves.

An example of an academic deepfake is “Synthesizing Obama“, of 2017: the researchers of theUniversity of Washington they took an audio clip of an Obama speech and managed to create several different videos, in which the American president spoke the same words with perfect synchronism between audio and video.

To do this they used a recurrent neural network artificial, that is a series of algorithms that mimic the functioning of the neurons of the brain to improve, step by step, the result obtained: “Given the shape of the mouth at all times – explain the researchers of “Synthesizing Obama” – we synthesize the high quality mouth texture and cross it with the correct 3D pose match to change what it seems to say in a target video to match the incoming audio track. Our approach produces photorealistic results“.

An example of the goliardic and “amateur” deepfakes, however, are the aforementioned videos by Nicolas Cage acting in different films. In this case, these are experiments usually done by young programmers, who experiment to hone their skills.

Then there are the criminal deepfakes, like pornographic montages (which we obviously won’t show you) of Hollywood stars on adult scenes. In this case, the purpose of the videos is often theextortion: the VIP is asked to pay for the video not to be broadcast online.

Finally, there are the deepfakes made by the press, to raise the attention of their audience on this issue. A great example is the fake Christmas message broadcast by the British broadcaster Channel 4: a video in which a fake queen Elizabeth II he talked to his subjects saying things bordering on the unbelievable and doing ballet for TikTok.

At the end of this video, the broadcaster decided to also include part of the “behind the scenes”, to make its viewers understand how deepfakes are created.

The dangers of deepfakes

Barak Obama, Nicolas Cage, Queen Elizabeth are all famous people in the world and credible: a criminal deepfake made against them has little effect, because the credibility of these people is greater than the power of deep learning algorithms and neural networks.

But the same cannot be said if the (unaware) protagonists of the fake videos are ordinary people and not VIPs or the powerful of the Earth. Self Mario Rossi becomes the protagonist of a deepfake video in which he utters vulgar words, pleads guilty to a crime, targets other people by insulting them, and this video is spread on social media, then Mario Rossi has a huge problem: it will be up to him to prove that the video is fake, because not everyone will believe him.

You may be wondering at this point: why would anyone spend a lot of money to create a deepfake video against Mario Rossi? The answer is, unfortunately, that you don’t need a lot of money anymore to create such a video: technology has made great strides, there are already dozens of apps to create amateur fake videos and they are even free.

Certainly the videos created with these apps are much less refined and credible than those made by Washington University or Channel 4, but a middle ground between amateur and professional technologies is enough to obtain a credible result. It is therefore dangerous. How to defend yourself?

Understanding how artificial intelligence algorithms work and deep learning, on which the neural networks that create deepfakes are based. In fact, for the algorithm to work, it must be trained, making him process audio and video material depicting the subject who must be the unwitting protagonist of the fake video. The more material of this type is available, the better the final result will be.

THE social, from this point of view, they are an exceptional source of free and decent quality material for training algorithms. In particular i TikTok style video, where millions of people all sing the same song, all doing the same gestures.

There is nothing better than an already standardized and categorized audio / video archive to do large-scale deep learning: millions of people in the world, in recent years, are making their face available to those who want to create a deepfake while pronouncing the words of the refrains of Levitating by Dua Lipa, Gimme More by Britney Spears, Up by Cardi B, Peaches by Justin Bieber.