Deepika Padukone Sightseeing And Sharing Two New Looks On Day 5 Of The Cannes Film Festival. Watch

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival red carpet has seen some great looks from Indian celebrities, from Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Cannes 2022 jury member Deepika Padukone. But aside from the red carpet, celebrities have also been making a statement while being photographed in Cannes. Case in point: Deepika, who shared two posts on Instagram on Saturday, where she is seen making the most of her time in Cannes. Read more: Deepika Padukone Joins Emma Stone In New Announcement, Fans And Ranveer Storm LV Account

While in one post, Deepika shared her video dressed in a formal black dress, the other post featured a series of photos and videos of the actress dressed more casually in a black top and skirt by Louis Vuitton. Deepika, who was announced as a Louis Vuitton ambassador in early May, was also spotted in a red dress from the label on the red carpet of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The actress wore two Sabyasachi looks in her first two Cannes appearances. The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday, May 17, and will continue through May 28.

Deepika Padukone is not only making headlines with her glam looks at the film festival, but she is also part of the nine-member Cannes jury. India is the country of honor at the latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival. At an event at the India Pavilion in Cannes, Deepika said that she was proud to represent her country and that she believes that the future of India is great. “There will come a day, I sincerely believe, when India will not have to be in Cannes, Cannes will be in India,” she said.

Deepika also came into the spotlight at the India Pavilion event with her performance as Ghoomar. Singer Mame Khan had asked the actor to dance to her rendition of Ghoomar, a hit song from her blockbuster Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021 and also starred actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor.