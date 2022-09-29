defamation trial will be dramatized on streaming platform

It was the trial that captivated and paralyzed the world of international entertainment. Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard faced each other in court over a double defamation lawsuit.

And it is that it did not take more than four months for it to now become a movie. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is a new dramatized tape from the service of streaming Tubi, starring Megan Davis as Heard and Mark Hapka as Depp.

In the trailer for Tubi’s film, Depp, played by Hapka, can be seen saying to Davis’s Heard, “Again with James Franco?”, to which Davis’s character replies, “And you’re jealous too?” of the?”.

It should be remembered that Depp’s exes, including model Kate Moss, testified during the trial. While Moss denied any claims that Depp was abusive towards her, another ex-girlfriend, Ellen Barkin, told a different story. She called Depp’s dealings with some people “a world of violence.”

Also, the actors James Franco and Jason Momoa, among other celebrities, were mentioned in the trial.

At the moment, it is unknown what the plot of this film will be based on the ex-partner’s trial. Likewise, the date on which it will air on the television network is uncertain. streaming.

Amber Heard would have borrowed money to pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were the protagonists of one of the most talked about and famous media trials in recent years, due to the development that was given and the evidence that came to light about their relationship.

Despite the versions that emerged, the jury made a decision and indicated that the actress was responsible for the accusations against her.

According to what was legally determined, the artist must pay a debt of almost 8.5 million dollars to her ex-partner for defamation, who also had to pay a sum for the articles that were published by her ex-lawyer.

In this sense, there have been several versions of the artist’s strategies or actions to be able to raise the money with which she intends to pay her ex-partner. In unofficial versions published by the magazine GeoNewsthe protagonist of Aquaman would have borrowed money from other celebrities.

Amber Heard allegedly went to her friends and some colleagues like Margot Robbie, Cara Delevnigne and Kristen Stewartwho did not pay attention to the request of the ex-partner of Johnny Depp and ignored it.

Likewise, there are versions that assure that the actress is going through a very difficult economic situation and that this led her to look for a cheaper place to live, taking into account that since before the trial she has not developed any artistic project.

For their part, Amber’s lawyers stated that they remain positive about the appeal with which they seek to revoke the decision made in the sentence that was issued against them for defamation.

On the other hand, it was known that it was the Zen Models agency, one of the most recognized in representing adult film actresses and models, which sent the actress, through her lawyer, a juicy offer of nine million dollars to participate in a production.

In accordance with pop topican Australian medium, the agency sent a letter to Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, making the offer.

That said, with that sum of money, Amber Heard could pay off the debt she owes to Johnny Depp after losing the libel lawsuit she was facing on a Virginia bench.