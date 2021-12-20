Defeat for Tottenham, Conte out of the Conference League

The calendar is too tight, impossible to recover the match with Rennes postponed due to the Covid outbreak: Uefa has announced 0-3 for the Spurs. The company: “Sorry, but we accept the decision”

The calendar is too busy and leaves no room for recovery, so Uefa has announced that the Tottenham-Rennes Conference League match that did not take place at the beginning of December due to the Covid outbreak that broke out in the London club has been declared lost by the Spurs. , which are then eliminated.

The calendar – It was not possible to find a solution for the rescheduling after the postponement of the match initially scheduled for 9 December, the president of the Uefa appeals chamber has formalized the 0-3 for Tottenham, who thus ends up in third place in their group behind the Rennes and at Vitesse and is eliminated from all European competitions this season.

“We accept the decision” – Tottenham released a note shortly after the announcement: “We are sorry for the decision of the UEFA appeals commission which refused to allow more time for the match to be resettled. However we must accept what has been established and now the our attention is entirely focused on the competitions in which we are still in contention “.

