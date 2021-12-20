Sports

Defeat for Tottenham, Conte out of the Conference League

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee22 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

The calendar is too tight, impossible to recover the match with Rennes postponed due to the Covid outbreak: Uefa has announced 0-3 for the Spurs. The company: “Sorry, but we accept the decision”

The calendar is too busy and leaves no room for recovery, so Uefa has announced that the Tottenham-Rennes Conference League match that did not take place at the beginning of December due to the Covid outbreak that broke out in the London club has been declared lost by the Spurs. , which are then eliminated.

The calendar

It was not possible to find a solution for the rescheduling after the postponement of the match initially scheduled for 9 December, the president of the Uefa appeals chamber has formalized the 0-3 for Tottenham, who thus ends up in third place in their group behind the Rennes and at Vitesse and is eliminated from all European competitions this season.

“We accept the decision”

Tottenham released a note shortly after the announcement: “We are sorry for the decision of the UEFA appeals commission which refused to allow more time for the match to be resettled. However we must accept what has been established and now the our attention is entirely focused on the competitions in which we are still in contention “.

December 20, 2021 (change December 20, 2021 | 12:51)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee22 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Where to see Italy on TV in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Rai match channel

November 15, 2021

“I am convinced that Milan will beat Liverpool”

2 weeks ago

Agnelli’s speech to employees, Juve must go on | First page

3 weeks ago

Ligue 1 shock: Payet hit by a bottle thrown from the stands VIDEO. Lyon-Marseille postponed: perpetrator arrested | First page

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button