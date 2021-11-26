defeat with regrets for the Azzurri! Tomorrow in the final for the bronze – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.51: Sweden beats Italy 6-3 in the first men’s semifinal of the European Championships, thank you for following us and have a good day. See you tomorrow

11.49: Italy missed the killer instinct and still played a great match. Many regrets for Italy that tomorrow will play for the bronze with the Norway-Scotland loser

11.47: Italy surrenders to Sweden! Short shot by Retornaz and the Swedes scored even three points. Too bad because until the eighth end the blues made us dream

11.46: Only Retornaz’s last shot is missing, a point is needed for the extra end where the Swedes will be at hand

11.43: Mosaner error who fails to reject the yellow stone. Now it is also very hard to put the point

11.40: Sweden at the point after 7 shots of the last end

11.36: Blue stone at the point after 4 shots of the last end

11.32: It looks terrible for Italy. Two points arrive for Sweden when only one end is missing. Now a miracle is needed to reverse the situation

11.31: Nothing to do! Only two Swedish stones swept away, the road cleared for Edin who can score two points

11.29: Edin rejects the red to the point. There are now three stones in the same spot in Sweden and another one on the opposite side. If all goes well, the Swedes score two points and put themselves in the ideal situation in view of the last end

11.27: Retornaz error and this can give the two points to Sweden

11.23: One blue point remains after 12 throws. Sweden is not perfect here

11.22 Two more blue stones in point after 11 pitches. It is the decisive moment of the match. Italy cannot suffer two points

11.20: Two blue stones in point after 9 pitches

11.18: Another blue imprecision that fails to sweep away the second Swedish stone

11.16: The end for Italy does not start well, which misses the rejection and now will have to try to free the house that presents three Swedish stones

11.10: The eighth end ends, Italy still in the lead 3-2. We enter the decisive phase

11.08: Well the blues who force Sweden to hand nothing

11.07: Well the blues who free the house after 7 shots

11.06: Again a row of stones in the house, a situation very similar to the previous end

11.02: There is the point for Italy that passes to lead 3-2 after seven ends. Now we need a great defense, Sweden must not be allowed to mark the two points

11.01: Three more Swedish stones to point before Retornaz’s last pitch. Italy is on point but it’s not easy

10.58: There are three Swedish stones in the house when the last three pitches are missing. All in the hands of Retornaz

10.54: Blue stone at the point after 8 pitches of the seventh end

10.48: Nothing hand and remains at 2-2 after six ends

10.47: Blue stone at the point when the last two pitches are missing

10.45: Very good Mosaner to free the house after 12 pitches

10.43: There is only one Swedish stone after 8 shots in the sixth end

10.33: A matter of a few centimeters, Sweden manages to take the point of the tie but as it was, the blues were perfect. Italy-Sweden 2-2 after 5 ends

10.31: It will not be easy for Edin to go and take the point of the tie

10.29: The sensational rejection in Edin fails, four blue stones remain in the house, three of which are at point when there are two shots missing

10.24: Italian time out. There is a need to reflect. Five Swedish stones in the house against the three blue ones. You can’t go wrong, the house must be freed up as much as possible

10.23: Double blue stone in point after 12 pitches but there are too many yellow stones in the house

10.20: Long reflection by the Azzurri before Mosaner’s last pitch

10.15: Time out for the Swedes. It is a decisive moment of the meeting. There are many stones in the house, four Swedes and four Italians. This end might really matter

10.09: Big traffic in the house after the first 6 pitches of the fifth end

10.05: It wasn’t easy but Retornaz scored two points !!! The blue is good at promoting the blue stone and rejecting the Swedish one who was in the points. Italy-Sweden 2-1

10.04: Complicated situation for Retornaz. There is the Swedish stone in point but three Italian stones in the house. Let’s see what his choice will be

10.00: A blue stone at the point when the last two pitches are missing

9.56: Very good Mosaner who uses the only blue stone in the house to reject the two Swedish stones at the point. There are now two Italian stones in point. Let’s see what Edin invents

9.51: The Swedish guard works. The Azzurri fail to clear the house after eight shots

9.47: Swedish Stone on point after the first 4 pitches of the fourth end

9.44: Nothing hand, 1-0 for Sweden after three ends

9.41: Sweden clears the house from the blue stones. We go towards the hand nothing made of failures and counter-failures

9.40: One blue stone at the point and three in the house after 8 shots

9.36. Blue stone at the point after 4 shots of the third end

9.33: The miraculous blow to Edin who takes the minimum wage fails: only one point and Sweden 1-0 lead over Italy

9.31: Two blue stones in point before Edin’s last shot. It takes a miracle for the Swede to score two points

9.26: Blue Stone at the point when the last two shots by Edin and the last by Retornaz are missing

9.23: Two Swedish stones at the point after 10 shots

9.18: A blue stone in the house after 6 shots of the second end. Battle of the guards

9.14: The blue team defends well in the last four shots and Edin is forced to cancel the hand. Nothing done after the first end, 0-0

9.09: Two Swedish stones in the house after 10 shots of the first end

9.06: Filotto di stone (two Swedes and two blue) in the house with Swedes at the point after five shots

9.03: The meeting started. Central high guard for the blues

9.00: Teams ready to enter the field. Hand for Sweden

8.58: To complete the blue team Gonin, Arman and Mosaner, while for Sweden Eriksson, Wranaa and Sundgren will also take the field.

8.55: The challenge in the challenge, including two highly experienced skips, Joel Retornaz for Italy and Niklas Edin for the Swedish team, is decisive for the progress of the meeting

8.52: For Italy this is the second top 4 and the second European semifinal in the last four years (the last in 2018 with final bronze for the Azzurri)

8.49: The second semi-final, scheduled at 13.45, will face the hosts of Norway against Scotland that won the round robin

8.46: Sweden finished the round robin in second place with seven wins and only two defeats, while Italy finished in third place with six wins and three defeats

8.43: The blues try to put the Swedes in difficulty again. They have already succeeded extensively in this edition of the European Championships by beating them clearly 7-2 last Wednesday. A victory that proved decisive for the Italian qualification for the semifinals

8.40: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the men’s semifinal of the 2021 European Curling Championships between Italy and Sweden

Program, schedules, TV and streaming of the European semi-final Italy-Sweden – Chronicle of Italy-Finland men – Chronicle of Italy-Sweden of the round robin

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the men’s semifinal of the 2021 European Curling Championships. Today (Friday, November 26) Italy will go down on the ice of Lillehammer (Norway) to play the challenge that could open the doors of the first continental men’s curling final: today’s opponent of the blues is Sweden

The Azzurri have so far been very good at qualifying for the semi-final of the Lillehammer European Championship with a path of 6 wins and 3 defeats in the round robin. Among the victories of the Italian team there is also the one obtained on Wednesday morning against Sweden that proved decisive for the conquest of the top 4 and the second semifinal in the last four years (the last in 2018 with a final bronze for the Azzurri). Seven victories and only two defeats, in the first phase, for the Swedish team that today seeks redemption against Italy which is worth the continental final.

The challenge in the challenge, including two highly experienced skips, Joel Retornaz for Italy and Niklas Edin for Swedish training. To complete the blue team Gonin, Arman and Mosaner, while for Sweden Eriksson, Wranaa and Sundgren will also take the field.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from the men’s semifinal of the 2021 European Curling Championships between Italy and Sweden: news in real time, end after end, stone by stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 9.00. Have a good fun.

Photo: LaPresse