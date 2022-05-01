Defender Henry Figueroa, a starter with Vida, returns to play an official match after two years
Figueroa had been suspended since March 6, 2020 when he was a member of the marathon in a duel against Olympia corresponding to Closure 2022, canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.
In this game, Henry was sent off after a hard foul on Elvin Casildo. Then he threw the ball at him and insulted the central referee, Óscar Moncada.
In the first instance, the former defenderAlajuelense he had only been disqualified for four games by the Disciplinary Commission, however, the Appeals Commission interfered and imposed six months and a fine of 20 thousand lempiras, according to articles 48 and 49 of the disciplinary code of the Phenafuth.
Figueroa he fell off the radar since his punishment, as he suffered from several conflicts, including personal ones, as well as the doping problem in Costa Rica, from which he was finally acquitted, but which prevented him from having activity from June 2021 to January 26 2022.
Two days after his activation, the Lifetime made it official that the signing of the footballer, but he could not play until date 18 of the current championship after the Appeals Commission applied the principle of retroactivity reducing his punishment from six to three months.
“It decided to apply the principle of retroactivity contained in the reform to article 49 letter b), issued by the executive committee of Fenafuth on July 23, 2021, which reduces the sanction from six to three months, the suspension for failure committed by Consequently, a current condition that is more favorable to the accused is applied to him, in such a way that the sanction whose retroactivity is granted is considered fulfilled and therefore the player Henry Figueroa is enabled to participate in sports matches of official character for having fulfilled his sanction”, it was ruled in the transcript of the institution.