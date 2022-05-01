Defender Henry Figueroa, a starter with Vida, returns to play an official match after two years

2022-04-30

Figueroa had been suspended since March 6, 2020 when he was a member of the marathon in a duel against Olympia corresponding to Closure 2022, canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In this game, Henry was sent off after a hard foul on Elvin Casildo. Then he threw the ball at him and insulted the central referee, Óscar Moncada.

In the first instance, the former defenderAlajuelense he had only been disqualified for four games by the Disciplinary Commission, however, the Appeals Commission interfered and imposed six months and a fine of 20 thousand lempiras, according to articles 48 and 49 of the disciplinary code of the Phenafuth.