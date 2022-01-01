defender of obligation, the rest on occasion. Watch out for renewals

The Scudetto ambition is there, but to get there the Milan he will certainly need both the return of the injured and, as regards the month started today, some reinforcements since transfer market. The Rossoneri squad, as stated by Paolo Maldini, is indeed competitive, but it is clear that in some departments a quantitative and qualitative addition is necessary.

Incoming market: the priority is the defender

The first reference is, of course, to the place vacated by Simon Kjaer; the Danish defender, out until the end of the season, will have to be worthily replaced and the names at the moment are those of Botman of Lille, Abdou Diallo of the PSG, Bremer del Torino e Milenkovic of Fiorentina. Maldini’s strategy, in this regard, is clear: either an immediate outright purchase or a transfer ‘to Tomori’. For the other departments, early returns to Milan of Adli, Caldara and Pobega, while for any new purchases you will go only and only in search of bargains or last minute needs.

Outgoing market: Castillejo and Conti awaiting offers

These needs could arise, for example, from the disposals: Castillejo, which Genoa likes, should be replaced in case of departure. Who will certainly leave Milan, as stated by his agent, is Andrea Conti: Empoli is on pole on him. For the rest, no other movements are planned and Pioli will continue to count on the current squad available. Indeed, we will try to secure it with the negotiations for the renewals – for which optimism filters – di Leao, Bennacer and Theo Hernandez; for all three it is an extension until 2026 with relative adjustment.