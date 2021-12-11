“Defender? We evaluate players ready or for next season”

Speaking on Sky Sport, Paolo Maldini spoke like this in the Udinese-Milan pre-match: “Champions? It was a disappointment. We have shown that to get to those levels we have to take one or two steps, Milan is also mentality. We know we are on the right path and if we had drew at home with Atletico we would have qualified, but in 6 games we have only won one “

On the gap: “First of all it is mathematical that if you have high revenues, you have the possibility of having a very competitive squad. To get there you have to be creative and each team has its own strategy. We have taken a sustainable path. Seven years without the Champions League, we are 48th in the Uefa Ranking and we have finished fourth: this is the result of the past, but we hope to continue ”.

On the mentality: “Menatlità means being able to manage the 3 weekly games, manage the pressure and the big matches. All these things are acquired over time and not everyone acquires them in the same way. It was a fantastic experience”.

On the GAP between the championship and the Champions League in the 90s: “For me it wasn’t there, the best championship was the Italian one in the 90s. Regarding the English championship, it is necessary to specify: Liverpool and City are one thing, from United downwards it is another. There are two clearly superior teams ”.

On the January market: “Many things are said, but I can assure you that 10% of the things that are said are not true. We are evaluating whether there is the possibility of a player ready immediately or perhaps for next season, but it is not certain that he can be found. Beyond the African Cup, I consider a competitive team with the Championship and the Italian Cup ”.