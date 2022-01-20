‘Defenders of the environment can only say no’: a vicious circle from which we cannot escape

It is evident that the defenders of the environment, in our country, they have a communication problem. They say no to everything (nuclear, gas, oil, wind, solar, hydrogen, etc.) and are easily accused of wanting to go back to the oil lamp (however a fossil fuel). With each proposed solution these defeatists raise a series of possible problems and in the end it is not clear what they want. They only know how to say no.

Psychologically, those who propose problems are not well regarded, while those who arrive with possible solutions are welcomed as a savior of the homeland. It often happens that the “solutions” generate other problems and one might think that this gives greater credibility to those who have felt that those solutions were phony. It is not so. Whoever caused the problems with his “solutions” seizes the ball to propose solutions to the problems he has generated. And find credit, without changing the approach of his approaches, thus generating other problems. Which will hurry to “solve”, to finally silence the nuisances who always see problems.

It is a vicious circle from which we cannot get out. If you ask about the ecological transition, it means that what was “before” is not good. And what was “before” is a certain way of doing economics and technology. Well, we realize this is a problem, and who comes up with the solutions? Economists and technologists. And the ecologists? Those are clamoring. As I have done since I started this blog. They say those solutions are not solutions and will generate a lot of problems. Defeatists! They propose a fourth generation nuclear power plant (which does not exist) and tell us that the problem of waste does not arise. Forgetting that we are unable to displace the few we have.

Let’s not talk about the economy. The ecological transition is based on an elementary concept: the infinite growth of economic capital It is not possible. This insane expectation is eroding natural capital and endangering the economy as well. Right! Ecological transition !!! New green pact !!! Sustainability !!!

And here come the economists and technologists. Ecologists? They are pain in the ass … they say no to everything. And what is the goal of the ecological transition? Obvious: GDP growth. But how … is it the growth of the GDP that has generated the problems and now you propose it to me to solve them? But we now have fourth generation nuclear power !!! But if it’s not there !! Here are the usual defeatists who do not believe in progress !!! We will, have faith. And so nuclear becomes green.

It is a vicious circle from which we cannot get out (I repeat, I know, this is the case with vicious circles). What do you offer as an alternative? Renewables ??? Ha ha ha! They don’t work! Here the proponents of the solutions find problems … But if Germany is doing it !! What do you want them to understand in Germany !!! And then we need lithium. Where do we get it?

When “they” propose problems, they immediately find banks. If you tell them that we have to innovate technologically, to overcome those problems, here they come back with nuclear, gas, hydrogen. Everything, but not renewables.

Not even the Nobel laureates, such as Giorgio Parisi, are able to convince by saying that GDP cannot increase indefinitely. Small detail: the media are in their hands and beat the bass drum loudly to convince them that there are solutions. The defeatists are “us”, the solutions we propose do not work and will not work (fourth generation nuclear power yes).

Moral: the PNRR will be used to continue as before. Everyone meets in Glasgow and says it can’t go on like this. But in Glasgow the representatives of the fossil-based industries they are more than all the other participants. We say A and then we do B, pretending to pursue A. If we want to be malicious, we could say that certain economic powers have great potential to influence public opinion and decision makers. While those who worry about the future of the environment and our species have arguments, but not the strength to assert them. In some countries they have it, through a political offer that pursues certain visions, as in Germany. But not from us. The M5S seemed to have these visions and, in fact, imposed the establishment of a Ministry of Ecological Transition. But then the Ministry proposes nuclear power and says that environmentalists are radical chic who say no to everything, enemies of progress. Point and head, you go back to the starting point. The rubber wall, which proves you right with words and then wrong with facts, works wonders. And if one were to think of a party to do as in Germany, one would not know who to vote for.

Natural systems, meanwhile, continue to change due to our actions and change for the worse for us. But what’s the problem? We are looking for other habitable planets and planning interplanetary missions to colonize them. We’re not stupid …

Already. We’re not stupid. The solution could be to get those economists and those technologists on a nice rocket and send them to other planets, in advance. In the meantime, trying to put some patches on this, with economists and technologists who collaborate with ecologists. There would be fifth generation nuclear power …