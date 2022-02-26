Defending democracy is having a free and independent press

The strengthening of democratic institutions goes through the effective defense and promotion of human rights, and the promotion and defense of freedom of the press and of expression… not only in the Latin American region but in the world.”

The phrase comes from the voice of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, Rodolfo Solano Quirós, during an interview with LISTIN DIARIO, regarding a bilateral visit to the Dominican Foreign Minister, Robert Álvarez Gil, in the Dominican Republic.

The minister also stated that there is no more dangerous profession in the world than being a journalist and understands that consolidated democracies, such as the Dominican and Costa Rican, have to raise their voices because “defending democracy means having a free and independent press, this being one of the universal values ​​shared by both nations”.

146 years of relationships

Santo Domingo and San José celebrate 146 years of diplomatic relations, so coming in the month in which Dominicans celebrate their independence “has a symbolism to bring the message of the people and government of Costa Rica, who see in the Dominican Republic that preferential friend and that strategic partner in the Caribbean”.

“The concept of independence that we have to understand today in democracies such as the Costa Rican and Dominican ones is that democracy has to be lived and is lived through principles such as respect for the effective promotion of human rights and freedom of the press and expression,” he said.

He stated that his visit is aimed not only at strengthening bilateral relations between nations, he assured. “Both foreign ministers have agreed to elevate our relations to a new stage” which they call “strategic alliance of comprehensive cooperation”.

Which, he explained, means that countries think in the long term about nine areas of work that can substantially improve the quality of life of citizens.

As an example, he detailed areas such as economy and trade, investment attraction, health and quality of life, transport infrastructure, citizen security, education and technical training, environment, climate change and oceans… to name a few.

On this basis, we want to build thematic agendas of the strategic alliance of comprehensive cooperation. Minister Solano stressed that among the most immediate and urgent has to be the commercial promotion and the attraction of investments.

The shared concern for generating jobs aims to create opportunities to “improve the quality of life, mainly for girls and boys who are finishing their studies who have the right to a decent life, a decent job, home, families, health… and we are working to improve conditions.

last two years

Diplomatic relations between Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, in the context of the pandemic, have been a learning experience, they are unprecedented, “because no one has taken a course to deal with a pandemic.”

He explained that this experience stems from two fundamental principles: cooperation and solidarity. “We have found in the Dominican Republic the perfect partner to be able to bring cooperation and solidarity to its maximum expression,” he said.

Minister Solano thanked the gesture of receiving a group of vaccines, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Dominican Republic generously supported us at a time when we needed doses of vaccines. That is a clear example of cooperation and solidarity,” he says.

In the context of the pandemic, he stated that all efforts must be focused on recovering economies and serving vulnerable populations.

The foreign minister concluded that “the pandemic has also left us countries with limited fiscal space and we have to call for international solidarity and cooperation because today more than ever we have to unite for peace and for the well-being of our people” .

The foreign minister added that government officials, civil society and the Dominican and Costa Rican private sector have been building a roadmap with a vision of the future… that transcends the chronology of a given government.

three pillars

The initiative of the Alliance for Development in Democracy in which the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama agreed on a flexible and informal mechanism that contains three pillars of work distributed as follows: political dialogue, coordinated by Panama; cooperation, in charge of Costa Rica and trade and investment, coordinated by the Dominican Republic.

Ukraine

Costa Rica’s position has been to deeply regret and condemn the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. “We have populations that do not have access to drinking water or even a dollar to live a day and facing this threat of a war that we do not know when it will end with its economic consequences… it is a senseless act.”