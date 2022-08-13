Defense admitted list for military healthcare

Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense.

The Ministry of Defence has published this Saturday the list of students who will study the Degree in military health. As established by the Official State Gazette (BOE)the General Directorate of Military Recruitment and Education establishes the list of applicants proposed to be appointed students for admission to military educational training centers for incorporation as a career military officer or affiliation as a complementary military officer to the Scale of Officers and Scale of Nursing Officers of the Military Health Corps of the Armed forces.

Refering to nurse trainingthe department led by Caroline Oaks makes a division of three fundamental specialties: Medicine, Pharmacy and Veterinary Medicine. According to the medicine specialtythis will have a total of 11 new direct entry students and no prior medical specialty. Likewise, the specialties that the students have chosen are: Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (2); Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (1); Family and Community Medicine (2); General and digestive system surgery (2); Medical Oncology (1); Radiation oncology (1); Radiodiagnosis (1) and Pulmonology (1).

As for those nurses who have come forward with previous medical specialty they are two who have chosen Internal Medicine and Family and Community Medicine. In addition, the document also recognizes the distribution of students who will enter directly to the fundamental specialty of Pharmacythere will be 8 students.



Scale of Officers of the Military Health Corps

According to the Scale of Officers of the Military Health Corpsa fundamental specialty of Medicine, the selection processes for admission to military educational training centers were carried out, through the forms of direct admission and promotion, without requiring a previous university degree.

The students who will enter directly into the military corps of Health in the specialty of Medicine will be a total of 25 students. In addition, the resolution also establishes the promotion for change of body that includes three students, the promotion for change of body with credits passed with one student and, finally, an internal promotion student.