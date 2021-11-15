defense and Hayes uppercase, Forlì overtakes Scafati

With a great performance, in front of a beautiful setting of the public (1854 spectators), the Forlì Basketball 2.015 forces Givova Scafati to the first defeat in the championship and relaunches in style, reaching two points from the top, shared by the Campania with the OraSì Ravenna, victorious against Chieti. The team of coach Sandro Dell’Agnelo passes the most difficult exam of this season with flying colors, beating the team of coach Alessandro Rossi with a score of 74-64 (23-19, 12-8, 20-18, 19- 19), in an evening that saw the red and white shoot with 43.9% against 32.5% of the opponents. Still protagonist Kenny Hayes with 23 points, but in double figures, all with 10 points, were also captain Jacopo Giachetti, Davide Bruttini and Jaffrey Carrol, with the latter showing some signs of growth after a muted start to the game.

On the other hand, the usual Givova Scafati was not seen, especially as regards the offensive performance, stained by percentages of achievement clearly below the seasonal averages from every position on the pitch. Clarke was inaccurate from the paint, only 3 out of 10, while he was confirmed as a man from distance, with a 3 out of 5 from three. La Pieffe won it thanks to a convincing proof especially in defense, with 32 rebounds (to which 5 offensives are added), confirming the obvious steps forward already seen in previous outings, while if you want to see you want to find a ‘imperfection is in the turnovers, 16. The first quarter saw a Davide Bruttini in the “American” version of the center area on the shields, while captain Giachetti was once again the beacon of the team’s lighthouse, despite a few turnovers. Concrete proof of Riccardo Bolpin, some flashes of Lorenzo Benvenuti on the way to recovery (8 points in 16 minutes of play).

The match

Dell’Agnello begins with Palumbo, Hayes, Carroll JR, Natali and Bruttini. The Unieuro has an excellent impact with the match (6-2 at 3 ‘), but they find themselves immediately with the former Palumbo burdened with two fouls and therefore recalled as a precaution on the bench by coach Dell’Agnello. The good defense of Ikangi on the opposing slinger Hayes is the added element for the guests, who slowly narrow the gap and even put the arrow (8-9 at 5 ‘). The red and white, however, are determined and, with Bruttini on the shields, go ahead 15-11 at 7 ‘, while the Campania Cucci is stained by his second personal foul. In his place enters the former De Laurentiis, who wets the dispute more than positively (15-15 at 8 ‘). The swirl of changes implemented by both technicians does not change the pace of the challenge which, at this juncture, remains balanced (19-17 to 9 ‘), despite the final raids of the usual Heyes (23-19).

Wet powders and numerous errors on both sides affect the start of the second portion of the game, in which the defenses have the better of their respective attacks: in the first 5 ‘there are, in fact, only two baskets scored by both quintets (25-21). The centers of the two home Americans counterbalance the thrust of captain Rossato (30-23 at 17 ‘). However, the low three-point shooting percentages affect the performance of the Gialloblù, who show some defensive flaws and struggle to bring the challenge back into balance, closing the first part of the match under 35-27.

Carroll’s two triples in a row at the start of the second half push Unieuro Forlì ahead 40-27 at 22 ‘: score penalizes the travelers, authors of countless errors in the realization phase, both from below, both from the arc, and from the line of charity . The ex Palumbo, particularly nervous, commits his fourth foul in the 24th minute and is again called back to the bench by his coach. The opponents (good Mobio), increasing the defensive pressure, try to reduce the distance (44-34 at 25 ‘) and slowly manage to portal under the double figures (46-37 at 27’). However, it is only a flash in the pan, because Benvenuti puts his team back clearly ahead (53-38 at 29 ‘), even if at the end of the third period, by virtue of the problems in attacking the defense in the host zone, they are again in advantage of ten lengths (55-45).

Cucci’s baskets and the zone defense seem to give a new boost to the game of the scafatesi, who, despite their commitment, however, are unable to realize the effort made: in fact, Givova lacks the baskets necessary to reopen the games; Carroll Jr’s two points and Giachetti’s “usual” triple at the end of 24 ” give Unieuro +13 (68-55). When you enter the last minute of the game, Bruttini’s steal secures the score, and Hayes’ next free throws are those of 72-61. The wonderful audience of the Unieuro Arena stands up, applauds the red and white and sings Romagna Mia: the final is 74-64.

The match report

UNIEURO FORLI ‘: Giachetti 10, Natali, Palumbo 2, Bolpin 9, Hayes 23, Sampieri, Bandini, Ndour, Benvenuti 8, Carroll 10, Bruttini 10, Pullazi 2. Coach: Dell’Agnello Sandro. Assistant Coach: Luise Sergio.

GIVOVA SCAFATI: Mobio 4, Daniel 2, Parravicini 2, De Laurentiis 8, Ambrosin, Clarke 17, Rossato 14, Monaldi 3, Cucci 10, Ikangi 4. Coach: Rossi Alessandro. Assistant Coach: Nanni Francesco.

REFEREES: Maschio Duccio from Florence, Valleriani Daniele from Ferentino (Fr), Salustri Valerio from Rome.

NOTES: Partial: 23-19; 12-8; 20-18; 19-19. Fouls: Forlì 20; Scafati 22. Released for five fouls: Rossato. Field shots: Forlì 25/57 (43.9%); Scafati 25/77 (32.5%). Two-pointers: Forlì 17/34 (50.0%); Scafati 20/57 (35.1%). Three-pointers: Forlì 8/23 (34.8%); Scafati 5/20 (25.0%). Free throws: Forlì 16/17 (94.1%); Scafati 9/13 (69.2%). Rebounds: Forlì 37 (5 off .; 32 def.); Scafati 46 (19 off .; 27 def.). Assist: Forlì 9; Scafati 13. Lost balls: Forlì 16; Scafati 11. Balls recovered: Forlì 7; Scafati 6. Stoppate: Forlì 2; Scafati 0.