defense for his arrival in 2023

Campus of the University of Jaén.

A hundred people have joined the newly created Citizen Platform in Defense of the University of Jaén (UJA)with a view to supporting the future Medicine degree scheduled for the next academic year 2022-2023. This has been stated by the spokesperson for this platform, Albert de Realin an interview on the program ‘Hoy por hoy’ on the Be.

The platform, which emerged after the announcement by the Junta de Andalucía of the new financing model that could put the Medicine degree at risk, has highlighted its rejection of this new model, warning that “it will take to the streets” with “demonstrations” if the Board does not rectify.

In this way, the application of the financing model could affect filled to the implantation of the degree of Medicinewith a “cut of more than eight million euros”, which represents an attack on “a young and vulnerable university like the one in Jaén”.

Support to maintain the Medicine degree

In just one week, the Citizen Platform in Defense of the University of Jaén has added more than a hundred signatures of various groups, among which the mayor of the city himself stands out, Julio Millan.

Thus, as the spokesperson for the platform and professor from Jaén, Albero de Real, has highlighted, the new platform would have been constituted by the “great concern of the civil society of Jaén and a group of professors, professors and staff of the UJA” to which he adds that “the signatures mean that civil society we are not willing to accept such a brutal cutback plan that the Board intends to implement for us, which has a surplus in its budget, so that cut is not justified at any time and we do not accept it”,

In this sense, the Professor of Philosophy of Law has underlined that “we are ordinary people from Jaén who decided to take a step forward and defend our university for social transcendence that it has in our province, which is a lot and we are not willing to make any cuts from the UJA”.