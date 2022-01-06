Defense: Japan and Australia sign “anti-China” treaty

Japan and Australia today signed a “historic” treaty that strengthens their defense cooperation, ensuring regional stability even as China continues to expand its military and economic influence. Although Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking before the signing, did not mention Beijing, the treaty is seen by all as another key step in strengthening ties between Canberra and Tokyo in the face of China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ahead of an online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, the premier called this agreement “an affirmation of the commitment of the two nations to work together to address shared strategic security challenges and to contribute to a secure Indo-Pacific. and stable. This historic treaty will for the first time provide a clear framework for greater interoperability and cooperation between our two forces. ” The partnership, Morrison added, reflects “our shared values, our commitment to democracy and human rights, and our common interests in a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific.”