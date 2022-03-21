Defense Ministers agree on a new defense strategy for the European Union | The World | D.W.

Presented by the High Community Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, last November, the document, known as the “Strategic Compass”, had to be modified while the Twenty-seven were negotiating it to take into account the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and better prepare the EU for events such as a war on European soil.

“The current hostile environment requires a quantum leap forward… The compass offers us an ambitious action plan for stronger EU security and defense for the next decade,” Borrell tweeted.

In this way, the EU provides itself with an “ambitious action plan” to reinforce its security and defense policy between now and 2030 with specific objectives and deadlines, and to have more capacity to act and collaborate with its partners to safeguard its values ​​and interests.

“The most hostile security environment requires that we take a great leap and increase our capacity and willingness to act, strengthen our recovery capacity and invest more and better in our defense capabilities,” the EU Council said in a statement.

200 experts in Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) missions

The EU is convinced that with more strength and capacity in the military field it will be able to “contribute positively to global and transatlantic security”, in complementarity with NATO, which makes it clear that “it continues to be the basis of the collective defense of its members” .

One of the most prominent initiatives of the Strategic Compass is the creation of an EU rapid deployment capacity of up to 5,000 troops for different types of crises, which would be fully operational by 2025.

It will be based on the battalions that the EU already had but never used, but it will be modular and will have land, air and sea components.

In addition, the EU will prepare to deploy 200 fully equipped Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) mission experts within 30 days, including in complex environments, as well as regularly conduct live exercises on land and in the sea.

Military mobility will be improved and the CSDP’s civil and military missions and operations will be strengthened by promoting a faster and more flexible decision-making process, guaranteeing greater financial solidarity.

The Twenty-seven also commit to making full use of the European Peace Support Fund (EAFF) to support their partners, as they have recently done with Ukraine.

Strengthening the ability to anticipate, deter and respond to threats will be another objective, for which the EU will enhance its intelligence analysis capabilities and develop a “toolbox” to detect and respond to a wide range of hybrid threats.

It also plans to establish a cyber defense policy, a range of instruments to stop manipulation and interference in information arriving from abroad, develop a space strategy for security and defense and reinforce the role of the EU in maritime security.

In order to respond to these demands, the Member States commit themselves to substantially increase their defense spending and to strengthen the European technological and industrial base.

To this end, the EU will provide more incentives for Member States to collaborate on capacity building and invest together, with a view also to filling strategic gaps and reducing technological and industrial dependencies.

Finally, the EU will strengthen its cooperation with strategic partners such as NATO and the UN, and regional associations such as the African Union, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). .

It will also seek to advance partnerships with the United States, Canada, Norway, the United Kingdom or Japan, and improve dialogue and cooperation with the Western Balkans, the eastern and southern neighbourhood, Africa, Asia and Latin America, promoting participation in CSDP missions and operations and supporting capacity building

EU leaders will endorse the Strategic Compass at their summit this Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

