Defense of defendants in FM case: “We still don’t know what they are accused of”

The defense of main accused in the FM operation they argued that this Sunday morning the coercive measure was not known because the lawyers They have not seen what they accuse the defendants of of this new operation launched by the Public Ministry.

This was expressed by one of the legal representatives of Roland Michaelwho said with an annoyed tone that, “the reason why the coercive measure was not known is because the lawyers do not have anything in hand, we do not know if there are many papers or if there are few.”

The jurists of the defendants allege that if the Public Ministry deposited the file, It must have been outside the knowledge of the lawyers, who say they remain “standing” in the case, because they have no way to prepare a legitimate defense.

Likewise, the legal representative of Ramluis Mejia Azconaone of the main defendants in this case and also the son of the former deputy Gladys Sofia Azconaconfessed that his representative is “presumed innocent” and asked the judge to authorize an “adequate” space to be set up in the New City Prosecutor’s Office to “coordinate the material defense with the technical defense.”

According to the Public Ministry, the FM case is linked to an international network dedicated to money laundering from drug trafficking to which in August 2020 4.3 million dollars were seized and sent through a courier company camouflaged inside two speakers.