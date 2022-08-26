Defense of Jean Alai affirms Rafael Canó Sacco received 654 million bribes and calls for his submission

The lawyers of the former prosecutor Jean Alain Rodriguez summoned the Public Ministry submit to the former Chief of Staff of the Attorney General’s Office, Rafael Cano Sac, who they say received 645 million bribes in the Medusa case.

Doctors Carlos Balcácer, Gustavo Biaggi Pumarol and Francisco Fanco maintain that Canó Sacco had a network of friends, relatives and people close to him and his companies, to which he promised an award in exchange for 20% of the contractsTherefore, it is absurd and inadmissible that he render his statements virtually by videoconference, and that he has been excluded from the file.

They point out that the accusation filed against their client and other defendants in the jellyfish caseshow that this it worked like a pyramid schemewhere those related became recruiters of companies and beneficiaries of the allocations granted by Canó Sacco.

They expressed that there is no evidence pointing to Alain Rodríguez of having benefited in some way, beyond a crude testimony of who was the author of these misdeeds.

However, they point out that Canó Sacco received 192 million from Victor Lora Imbert, 20 million from Alex Yartura, 125 million from Daniel Camarena, 261 million from Anton Casasnovas, and 31 million from Alex Rojas Elmudesi.

Likewise, they point out that Ulises Ramírez, 34 million, Luis Augusto Baquero Ginebra, 4 million, Carrasquero construction company, 700 thousand pesos, Jaime Oscar González, 4 million and Promo Graphics, 14 million.

They highlighted that serious accusations are evidenced in the document, with people who say they have been extorted, who paid tolls, bribes and that resources of the institution were used for political purposes; and they all point to Canó Sacco clearly and punctually.

“If these serious accusations as responsible are true, Canó Sacco cannot resist extradition to evade his responsibilities”, stated Balcácer.

They stated that, out of more than 100 witnesses, real or not, they point to Canó Sacco as the author of the bribes and kickbacks, having received more than 590 million in bribes.

run over

Likewise, the defense of Jean Alain denounced the outrage from the beginning of the process that the team has experienced and especially Alain Rodríguez, demanding equal treatment as has been the case in other cases where attorney Miriam Germán Brito has demanded compliance with the law and due process.

They demand Germán Brito as head of said institution to enforce the law and respect due process, instructing the personnel under his command, to do what corresponds, as it has done in other recent caseswithout hesitation, because despite being inhibited, it is your responsibility.