Defense of Jean Alain asks for Canó’s submission in the Medusa case

The lawyers of former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez summoned the Public Ministry to submit the former chief of staff of the Attorney General’s OfficeRafael Canó Sacco, from whom he says he received RD$645 million of bribes in the Medusa case.

Lawyers Carlos Balcácer, Gustavo Biaggi Pumarol and Francisco Franco maintained that Canó Sacco had a network of friends, relatives and people close to him and his companies, to whom he promised an award in exchange for 20% of the contracts, therefore that it is absurd and inappropriatee render their statements virtually by videoconference, and that it has been excluded from the file.

They pointed out that the accusation filed against their client and other defendants in the Medusa case shows that this functioned as a pyramid scheme, in which those related became captors of companies and beneficiaries of the assignments granted by Canó Sacco. They stated that there is no evidence indicating that Alain Rodríguez had benefited in any way, beyond a crude testimony of who he was the author of these misdeeds.

However, they pointed out that Canó Sacco received RD$192 million from Víctor Lora Imbert; Alex Yartura RD$20 Million; of Daniel Camarena RD$125 million; Anton Casasnovas RD$261 million; by Alex Rojas Elmudesi, RD$31 million.

Likewise, they said that Ulises Ramírez, RD$34 million; Luis Augusto Baquero Geneva, RD$4 million; from the Carrasquero construction company, RD$700,000; Jaime Oscar González, RD$4 million and Promo Graphics, RD$14 million.

They highlighted that the document evidences serious accusations against people who claim to have been extorted, who paid tolls, bribes and that resources of the institution were used for political purposes; Y They all point to Canó Sacco clearly and punctually.

“If these serious accusations as responsible are true, Canó Sacco cannot resist extradition to evade his responsibilities,” said Balcácer.

Process

run over.

Also, the lawyers they denounced the attack that, according to what they said, since the beginning of the process the team has experienced and especially Alain Rodríguez, after demanding that he be given equal treatment as has been given to other cases in which the prosecutor Miriam Germán Brito has demanded compliance with the law and due process.