Defenseless with super-variants, and Covid is rampant among animals. The shock alarm by Giorgio Palù (Aifa) – Time





The president of the Italian Medicines Agency, Giorgio Palù, founder of the Italian Virology Society and former president of the European one, interviewed by Bruno Vespa in the book “Why Mussolini ruined Italy (and how Draghi is healing it)” out today November 4, addresses the issues of the Covid-19 pandemic, from the effectiveness of the vaccine to the origins of the virus.





“Time to say it out loud: the virus behind the Covid-19 pandemic is not gone. Sars-CoV-2 cannot be eradicated, as it is growing in more than a dozen animal species. Between men, herd immunity, once launched as the only solution, is unattainable “warns the expert, internationally recognized.





The fact is that “many countries simply do not have enough vaccines, and even among the lucky few who have plenty of them, too many people are refusing to get the shot. The result? The world will not be immunized before the onslaught of more contagious variants. , more resistant to vaccines and even able to escape normal diagnostic tests “is the alarm of Palù in the Vespa book in an excerpt from La Stampa. It seems over, but it is not: “These supervariants could bring us back to the first box of the goose game. We could go back to 2020: full stop. The explosion of variants has shown the vulnerability of the vaccine in some countries. The virus is there. is and intends to stay “, the words of the virologist.





Herd immunity remains impossible in a globalized world, where a continent like Africa is practically not vaccinated. Palù emphasizes an aspect of the pandemic that is hardly addressed by the media, that of the leap of species and a formidable “ping pong between man and animals”. “Coronavirus is the most widespread virus among animals and there are at least ten species in which Sars-CoV-2 can settle. The Danes have exterminated 20 million minks, but that’s not enough. With measles and polio, that was enough. vaccinate 90 percent of the population to have herd immunity in the affected countries. Today, with Covid and about 2 billion people vaccinated and two thirds of the world who are not, the mission is impossible “is the alarm of the virologist.





“The history of virology makes us think that Sars-CoV-2 will become endemic, like the cold virus (…) We have to start living with it” explains Palù who reveals that in the coming years we will do an annual injection as per the vaccine. the flu: “Moderna, Pfizer and other multi-nationals are working on variants with this goal.”

Then there is the crux of the origin of the virus: “China has never fully clarified the causes of the origin of the virus. Personally I think it was a laboratory accident in Wuhan. It had already happened in other laboratories Chinese with highly contagious viruses and bacteria – Palù suspects – as well as in the United States and other places “.