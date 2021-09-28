DeFi is not just about providing liquidity to staking pools

The growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has been a recurring stock throughout 2021, and to date hundreds of billions of dollars in crypto assets are locked in protocols on numerous blockchain networks to generate returns for their owners.

Started as a simple Ethereum-based interface to exchange ERC-20 tokens in a decentralized way, aka Uniswap, it has exploded into a vast ecosystem filled with decentralized exchanges, yield farms, lending protocols and staking platforms.

As development continues and long-standing protocols continue to consolidate, new designs have emerged to incorporate other elements of traditional finance into the DeFi arena, as digital technology gradually transforms the global financial system.

Here’s a look at some ways users can participate in DeFi beyond just staking in a cash pool or depositing to a lending protocol.

Decentralized derivatives trading

Crypto derivatives exchanges have long been a target of regulators, and formerly rebellious platforms like BitMEX and Binance have been forced to comply with regulations and change their operating practices to gain greater legitimacy.

This has made a decentralized option even more necessary for crypto traders, leading to the creation of protocols such as dYdX and Hegic, which offer similar services without the easy target of a centralized structure.

dYdX is a non-custodial trading platform for perpetual contracts developed on a layer-two protocol that operates on the Ethereum network and offers users access to up to 10x leverage on futures contracts for over twenty cryptocurrencies.

Hegic is an on-chain options trading protocol that uses hedging contracts and liquidity pools to offer options contracts of up to 90 days and settable in Ether (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) or USD Coin (USDC).

“The maximum holding period for options on Hegic has been reduced from 90 to 30 days. All previously acquired options are unaffected by this change. The maximum period will be adjusted based on current volatility to protect active LPs from being sold too cheaply. “

Both platforms offer users access to these advanced trading products without the need to reveal their identities as required by their centralized counterparts.

Bonding, rebase and token with ultra-high APYs

An increasingly popular topic in financial discussions is the concept of how to create a decentralized reserve currency free from the control of a centralized government or financial institution.

Olympus aims to address this issue through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that offers staking and various bond offerings including bonding options for Ether, MakerDAO (DAI), Liquity USD (LUSD) and Frax (FRAX).

“We have just launched our third reserve bond, $ LUSD! Welcome @LiquityProtocol to Olympus Treasury. “

The Olympus bonding process is basically a cross between a fixed income product, a futures contract and an option. Bonder receive a quote outlining the terms for a trade at a future date and include a predetermined amount of the native OHM token delivered to the bonder at the end of the vesting period.

Funds raised through bond offerings are accumulated in the Olympus Treasury as collateral to secure the OHM tokens issued, helping to provide the value behind the OHM token that allows it to be used as a reserve currency or medium of exchange.

The only other projects with a treasury that provides the underlying value to each token are stablecoins, but as the name suggests their price is fixed while the price of OHM can increase, offering users a new channel of return.

Upon completion of bonding, users can either sell their OHMs on the open market or stake them on the Olympus protocol for a current yield of 7,299%.

Crowd-loan on Polkadot and Kusama

Another way crypto holders can put their assets to work while helping the ecosystem expand is by participating in the parachain auctions on Polkadot and Kusama through a process known as a crowd-loan.

During the auction, several projects compete for one of the limited parachain slots that connect directly to the main network of Kusama or Polkadot, facilitating the interconnection of all the parachains in the ecosystem.

With crowd-loans, users who own native KSM and DOT tokens can “contribute” them to the pool used by a project to obtain a parachain slot, and will receive their tokens back after a specified vesting period that can last up to one year. .

“Current Kusama Crowd Loan Statistics: 995,000 KSM contributed to 16 projects

~ 88% (~ 875,000 KSM) contributed to the 5 leading projects, so an average of ~ 175,000 KSM per project so far

This 88% is equivalent to ~ 78% of the KSMs contributed to the top 5 parachains. These auctions are a huge success! “

In exchange for their contribution and the inability to earn staking rewards for the period the tokens are blocked, users receive a specific number of new protocol tokens, which can be used in the ecosystem or sold on the market.

This approach offers token holders a less risky return opportunity, as all contributions are locked into a smart contract and returned after the established lockout period. By the nature of the auction process, several well-developed projects with large communities have obtained parachain slots, increasing the likelihood that the value of their tokens will remain the same as long as protocol development remains active.

Beyond the threat of regulation, the DeFi ecosystem seems unlikely to slow its integration of the best parts of the traditional financial system and the development of innovative protocols that create a level playing field for retail investors.