DeFi: record levels on Ethereum and Binance Chain

The total volume immobilized on the protocols DeFi reached record levels again.

According to the data reported by DeFiLlama, in the last days the 150 billion dollars were again exceeded.

Record-breaking DeFi

These are levels similar to those reached in mid-May, or when ETH, BNB, and other cryptocurrencies or tokens linked to the world of decentralized finance recorded their all-time highs in price.

Right now, for example, the price of ETH is 28% lower than the high of May 12, while that of BNB is 29% lower than the high of May 10.

Nevertheless, on 22 August, the volume of 150 billion dollars was also exceeded total of fixed assets on DeFi protocols, also exceeding the record of 154 billion in mid-May.

DeFi blockchains: Ethereum and Binance above all

DeFiLlama monitors many different decentralized finance protocols on different blockchains, obviously starting with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, but also passing through Avalanche, Solana, Polygon, Terra and many others.

At the beginning of 2021, the total TVL was just over 20 billion, but already enormously up compared to the 0.6 billion at the beginning of 2020.

The first boom of the year lasted until February 21, when the 60 billion mark was exceeded for the first time.

Bitcoin’s (non-existent) role in DeFi

After a brief and minimal decline, TVL returned to growth, exceeding 100 billion in mid-April, more or less coinciding with the all-time high of Bitcoin’s price.

However, it must be said that Bitcoin does not play a particularly important role in the DeFi world, at least for now, why it is above all ETH and BNB that dominate this sector, waiting for ADA to express itself in this world when the smart contract on the Cardano network.

After passing i 150 billion in mid-May, the TVL had dropped below 90 billioni only ten days later. Although it was a 40% collapse in less than two weeks, 90 billion is still four and a half times the 20 billion at the beginning of the year.

Until July 20, TVL had struggled to exceed 100 billion again, but then it surged again. Suffice it to say that since then the price of ETH has increased by 77%, while that of BNB by as much as 81%.

The Solana blockchain in DeFi

It is having an interesting growth Solana. In fact the TVL on DeFi protocols based on Solana it went from 1.6 billion in mid-May to 2.5 billion a few days ago, recording a real surge from 0.5 billion at the end of June. However, it still remains far from the 110 billion of Ethereum or the 19 billion of Binance Smart Chain.

Note that just Binance Smart Chain appears to be on the decline, as current TVL levels are still well below the record of nearly 30 billion in mid-May. It almost seems that the hype generated around DeFi on Binance Smart Chain in recent months was excessive, and that the current one is more in line with the real use of these protocols.

However, it has had the greatest growth Avalanche, which went from 0.4 billion in mid-May to the current 1.8 billion, or with a growth of four and a half times.

In third position, however, after Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, there is Land, with around 6 billion dollars.