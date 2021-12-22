DeFi, Terra’s blockchain surpasses Binance Smart Chain

Land has become the second largest DeFi blockchain, behind Ethereum, overtaking Binance Smart Chain.

Terra tops the DeFi blockchain chart

In fact, according to the data of DeFi Llama TVL on Earth has exceeded 20 billion dollars, while that of Binance Smart Chain is stopped at less than 17.

Obviously there is in the head Ethereum with almost 156 billion.

Until a few months ago, BSC’s second place was practically unassailable, but Terra, Avalanche and Solana they have started a quick climb that has led the first to overtake these days, and the other two to get very close with about 12 billion dollars of TVL.

The surprising thing is that among these five blockchains Terra is by far the one that hosts the least DeFi protocols: only 13. BSC hosts 229, Avalanche 105 and Solana 41. Ethereum, on the other hand, obviously also leads this ranking with 363 hosted DeFi protocols.

This means that on average each of the 13 DeFi protocols hosted on Earth are immobilized over 1.4 billion dollars, compared to 73 million dollars for the individual protocols on BSC.

To do the lion’s share are Anchor (ANC) e Lido (LDO), in addition to Terraswap.

The price of Earth

Recently the cryptocurrency of Terra, LUNA, also entered the top 10 of cryptocurrencies with higher market capitalization, reaching nearly $ 35 billion. Binance Coin, however, is still very far from this point of view, with 90 billion, while ETH is impregnable at over 480 billion.

In particular the price of LUNA it literally is exploded in the last year.

In the last 24 hours alone, its price has increased by 15%, with a + 57% in the last week and a + 114% in the last month. The gain compared to 12 months ago is close to 20,000%.

As for the TVL, the growth was even greater, given that in December 2020 there were only 42 million dollars immobilized on the DeFi protocols on Earth. In this case, the growth in 12 months was 42,000%.

Successful protocols on Earth

The protocol with the most TVL is Anchor, which offers low volatility returns on Terra stablecoin deposits. It alone accounts for 42% of Earth’s TVL with more than $ 8 billion in assets.

In second position is the liquidity provider of staking assets Lido, with over 6 billion, while in third place there is the decentralized exchange Terraswap. The latter has seen its TVL increase by more than 95% in the last week alone, reaching over 2 billion.

Note that the metaverse and gaming applications are also making their way to Earth, such as StarTerra .

According to the CEO of Web 3 games company Spielworks, Adrian Krion, the demand for the LUNA token would come mainly from the demand for UST, the algorithmic stablecoin on Earth that is minted by burning LUNA.