DeFi TVL Raises Records $ 157 Billion As Ethereum Contest Attracts CoinTelegraph Investors

DeFi’s TVL hits a record $ 157 billion as competition from Ethereum lures investors
Altcoin and DeFi tokens have been on an upward trend over the past two weeks and as the end of August approaches, many projects are seeing their tokens reach all-time highs.
Data shows that most of the top 10 DeFi coins have gained over 20% in the past month, with projects such as Bancor (BNT) and THORChain (RUNE) posting gains over 115%.
The 10 best DeFi assets by price. Source: Messari Let’s take a look at some of the factors behind the current DeFi push token and the projects that are leading the way in terms of protocol updates and cross-chain interoperability.
