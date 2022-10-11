Defibrosis | The Journal of Quebec





Nearly 300 participants took up the Défibrose Mont-Sainte-Anne on 1er last October, organized to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Together, they raised the sum of $89,684. Since its creation, the event has made it possible to give $1 million to the organization to fund research, specialized care, the registry and the defense of the rights of people with cystic fibrosis, the most common fatal genetic disease in Canada. . In the photo, from left to right: Sophie BarrettDirector, CF Canada Development, Annie Lehouxvolunteer, Martin Plouffe, Caroline Tetreault and Emile Plouffeevent ambassadors, and Elizabeth DubeRegional Coordinator, CF Canada Development.

65 years





Happy birthday to Suzanne McGee-Tremblay (Photo) of the Charlesbourg borough, which celebrated its 65th birthday yesterday (October 10). Proudly retired from the Quebec public service for 13 years, Suzanne savors the moments of happiness that life brings her, especially those she can share with her husband, Denis Tremblay (for 43 years), her two daughters Claudia and Joanie. -Kim, his sons-in-law Steve and Rémi and his four treasures, Léa-Kim, Justin, Anthoni and Lucie-Kim. All these beautiful people wish him a great birthday day.

A memorable year





Rejean Huot, who lives in Courville (near the Beauport borough), will remember the year 2022, which is not yet over, as being one of the most significant with the anniversary of significant moments throughout his life. . On July 12, 2022, Réjean celebrated his 25th anniversary with his spouse Josee Tardif (Photo) and their two boys (Samuel and Raphaël), of whom they are very proud. On July 31, 2022, Réjean turned 65 (Photo). On October 7, 2022, Réjean retired after a 38-year career with the Government of Quebec, including the Department of Justice as an analyst of computer and administrative processes. On October 11, 2022, it is featured in my page. When I tell you a memorable year!!!

In memory





October 11, 1972. The Quebec Nordiques play their very first game in the World Hockey Association. In Cleveland, the game ends in a 2-0 loss for the Nordiques against the Crusaders who have the striker in their ranks Joe Hardy and the goalie Gerry Cheevers (Pictures).

Birthdays





Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar (Photo), known as Cardi B, American rapper, 30… Raymond FilionTVA journalist in the Ottawa bureau, 51 years old… Pierre Martineauvice-president of spoken stations and general manager of 98.5 in Montreal, 57 years old… André C. Sarrasining., CEO of Papier Stadacona and active in this company for 30 years, 88 years…

missing





October 11, 2012: Frank Alamo (Photo), 70 years old, French pioneer of yéyé music (The leader of the band)… 2020: Joe Morgan77-year-old veteran of 22 seasons (1963-1884) in major league baseball and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame… 2019: Robert Forster78, American actor (breaking Bad, The Camino and Better Call Saul)… 1963: Edith Piaf47, French singer…