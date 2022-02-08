define the tables with the amounts

University expenses deduction 2022also tuition fees and contributions for the attendance of graduate and post graduate training courses held by private universities give the right to one deduction equal to 19 percent within the limits established annually by the Ministry of University and Research.

To predict it is thearticle 15 of the TUIRpivotal regulatory reference for orienting oneself among the expenses that entitle different people personal income tax discounts.

For the tax period 2021 the tables with the reference amounts were established by Ministerial Decree published in the Official Gazette on 7 February 2022.

As usual, the values ​​change according to thedisciplinary area and to that geographic: after the confirmation of the past years, the values ​​are increasing especially for the South and the Islands.

Deduction for university expenses 2022, limits for private universities: tables with amounts

There deduction for university expenses 2022 scheduled for attendance at private universities applies to taxes and ai enrollment fees for 2021.

Among the items to be included in the tax return 2022 to get a IRPEF discount of 19 percentin fact, there are also the sums paid last year at non-state universities for the frequency of the following courses:

Graduation;

master’s degree;

single-cycle master’s degree.

This deduction is governed by thearticle 15 of the TUIR: the letter “And” of paragraph 1, in fact, includes in the long cost list which entitle you to one discount on the tax due Even the university expenses incurred to attend private universities.

The same text states that the limits to be respected are defined year by year by 31 December by MIUR, now Ministry of University and Research, taking into account the average amounts of fees and contributions due to state universities.

There is not a single threshold to be respected but it varies according to two factors:

disciplinary area of studies or type of training;

of studies or type of training; territory where the private universities that female students or students attend are located.

For the tax period 2021the text, approved within the deadline but published in the Official Gazette only on 7 February 2022, provides for news for the reference amounts.

The figures are growing, compared to the past, especially in the South and the increases they also exceed 1,000 euros.

Disciplinary area for education courses North Center South and islands Medical € 3,900 € 3,100 € 2,900 Sanitary € 3,900 € 2,900 € 2,700 Scientific-technological € 3,700 € 2,900 € 2,600 Humanistic-social € 3,200 € 2,800 € 2,500

Attachment 1 to the decree also reports the breakdown of degree courses by subject area and a mapping of the classification of geographical areas.

Ministry of University and Research – Decree of 23 December 2021, Annex 1 Groupings of study programs by subject area

Deduction for university expenses 2022, the limits for postgraduate courses of private universities

Even following the increases, the differences between the amounts to which anyone who is training in is entitled medical and health sector in the North and whoever follows one social humanistic training in the South and in the Islands: in the first case you can access one maximum IRPEF discount equal to 19 percent of 3,900 eurosin the second the same percentage applies to 2,500 euros.

In any case, the MIUR Decree specifies, to these values ​​must be added “The amount relating to the regional tax for the right to study pursuant to art. 3 of the law of 28 December 1995, n. 549 and subsequent amendments “.

The news on the amounts and rules for the calculation also concern the deduction of university expenses accessible for the attendance of post-graduate courses at private universities:

doctoral courses;

specialization;

first and second level university masters.

In this case the following must be observed limits without differences of subject areas.

POST-GRADUATE COURSES Maximum deductible expenditure North Center South and Islands Doctoral and specialization courses and first and second level university masters € 3,900 € 3,100 € 2,900

All the details in the full text of the Ministerial Decree published in the Official Gazette on 7 February 2022.